Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday vowed resistance against "rogue" NGOs and "surrogate entities" he accused of attempts to fan instability at the expense of the country's hard-won independence.

Zimbabwe's second post-independence leader was presiding over the 43rd Independence Day commemorations attended by multitudes, but boycotted by opponents, in Mount Darwin.

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru was also a conspicuous figure under the VIP tent.

Mujuru, once a rival to Mnangagwa during the height of Zanu PF's internal succession wars under late President Robert Mugabe, took moments to hug the incumbent, First Lady Auxillia and Zanu PF vice presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, also state VP.

In his keynote address, Mnangagwa tried to put up a defiant stance, saying the country should guard against the enemy's unrelenting attempts to sow seeds of division in the country ahead of elections due not later than August this year.

"As the harmonised general elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won Independence," Mnangagwa said.

"No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us.

"Unity and peace should be preached in our families, churches and communities."

Mnangagwa, whose government has often been accused of visiting brutalities against opponents, promised to deliver "free, fair and credible elections".

He added, "We must all say, ‘No to violence', before, during and after elections."

The celebrations, usually held at the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare, were marked by the ritual army and police displays and a parade mounted by uniformed forces.

In remarks apparently aimed at the opposition which enjoys sympathy from the West, Mnangagwa vowed his government shall resist what he described as surrogate entities into the country.

"The Independence we are celebrating today is sealed with blood. None but ourselves can fight back neo-colonialism and those bent on setting up surrogate entities over our land," he said.

The celebrations ended with the traditional Uhuru Cup clash between old foes Dynamos and Highlanders and a musical gala which featured some of the country's biggest artists.

Highlanders prevailed over their rivals, winning the match 5-3 on penalties to defend a trophy they also won last year.

Source - zimlive

