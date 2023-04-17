Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Old allies ... President Emmerson Mnangagwa hugs with former Vice President Joice Mujuru
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday hugged former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Zimbabwe's second post-independence leader was presiding over the 43rd Independence Day commemorations attended by multitudes in Mount Darwin, a small rural town with newly-tarred roads, a pristine stadium, newly painted schools and even traffic lights.

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru was also a conspicuous figure under the VIP tent.

Mujuru, once a rival to Mnangagwa during the height of Zanu PF's internal succession wars under late President Robert Mugabe, took moments to hug the incumbent, First Lady Auxillia and Zanu PF vice presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, also state VP.
Mujuru, whose nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa, said she was lost for words in view of the honour bestowed on the province by President Mnangagwa.

"There is no history of this country without Mashonaland Central and Mt Darwin in particular because of the level of the struggle which was fought by the locals here. That's why even protected villages were really tough to stay in, especially for us girl children and mothers.

"We felt it more than anyone else and that's why I decided to join the struggle. So by having this recognition showered on us by the President and Government, I am telling you I have no words to say thank you. We just have to say this is the highest honour that we have been given as the people of Mashonaland Central and Mt Darwin in particular," said Mujuru.


Source - zimlive
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mujuru, #Hug

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3887 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2858 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days