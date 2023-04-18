Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Esigodini man Mfundisi Dube (28) was allegedly murdered on Monday and had his corpse thrown in a disused mine shaft.

According to Police Dube's body was found with several cuts on the head and the legs were also tied with shoe lace."Police in Esigodini are investigating a case of murder in which the victim, Mufundisi Dube (28) was found dead in a disused mine shaft near Esihlengeni Business Centre on 17/04/23.The victim was found with several cuts on the head with the legs tied with a shoe lace," the police said via Twitter.They have since arrested one suspect in connection with the murder."The police arrested Robert Maplaka (22) in connection with the case , after receiving a tip off that the suspect was allegedly seen assaulting the victim."