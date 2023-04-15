Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
AN 87-YEAR-OLD former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) war veteran, Moffat Hadebe says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices as he continues to face rejection from the same system he fought to establish.

 Southern Eye recently met a distraught Hadebe at his home in Magwegwe North.

"I was never integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army following reports from the Rhodesian army that I was notorious during the liberation struggle. I commanded the first battles of Sipolilo together with Umkhonto Wesizwe cadres," said Hadebe, who now moves around with the aid of a walking stick.

"I went on to lead other successful battles in Matabeleland South, which the British were not happy about. I am one of the pillars of this new dispensation and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knows this because we were together in cells, but I was never given a rank in the army. I am just like any ordinary citizen who only participated in the liberation struggle," Hadebe said.

He said the government should take stock of all surviving former ex-combatants, particularly those who are no longer able to fend for themselves.

"I am no better than any ordinary citizen who participated during the liberation struggle. I currently stay at a house which I bought using my own savings.

"I still walk almost 30 kilometres from Gwanda town to my new resettlement home in my rural area because there is no transport. I am sick and need medical services which are paid in foreign currency, but the government can only afford to pay in local currency regardless of the rate," he said.

Hadebe says he escaped being hanged during the war of liberation.

"After I was arrested in the late 1960s I was supposed to face a death sentence together with other cadres. The magistrate refused to sentence me to death, but rather gave me a life imprisonment sentence after realising that this was going to trigger bloodshed in the country. I moved from one prison to another together with those are now enjoying the fruits of our sweat," Hadebe said.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

29 mins ago | 43 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

30 mins ago | 22 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

30 mins ago | 26 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

30 mins ago | 55 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

30 mins ago | 17 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

9 hrs ago | 3725 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

9 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

10 hrs ago | 1059 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

11 hrs ago | 1851 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

11 hrs ago | 769 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

11 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

11 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

21 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

21 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

21 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

21 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

21 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

21 hrs ago | 1156 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

21 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

21 hrs ago | 459 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

21 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

21 hrs ago | 199 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

21 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days