Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five miners for allegedly beating a colleague to death claiming that he had stolen their jackhammer.

Denage Moyo succumbed to injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on 18 April. He had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention following the assault.

Confirming the incident on 19 April, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the five men were with three others who are still on the run.

"Police have arrested Patrick Sibanda a male adult aged 42, Godfrey Zulu aged 54, Alick Zulu aged 44 both from Thuli Outspan Farm, Bulawayo, Arnold Nkiwane aged 24 years of Talisman Mine, Mthombothemba, Bulawayo and Welshman Ncube a male adult aged 22 of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo. This follows the murder of Denage Moyo a male adult aged 36 of Mthombothemba who was employed as a mine worker at Bonzo mine, Hopefountain," said Inspector Ncube.

"On Monday at around 12 PM, the now deceased and his friend a male adult aged 28 were walking along a road that passes through Tiles Mine on their way to do their mining activities in a nearby valley. They were approached by eight accused persons who alleged that they had stolen their jackhammer. The accused persons assaulted them with logs and stones all over their bodies."

Inspector Ncube said the now-deceased suffered severe head and back injuries and was referred to UBH by an unknown well-wisher and he died yesterday at around 3AM.

"His friend sustained minor injuries and he did not seek medical attention. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the five accused persons and three are still at large. As police, we urge members of the public to shun violence and avoid taking the law into their own hands."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

37 mins ago | 49 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

37 mins ago | 26 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

38 mins ago | 68 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

38 mins ago | 57 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

9 hrs ago | 3748 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

11 hrs ago | 1063 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

11 hrs ago | 1853 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

21 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

21 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

21 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

21 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

22 hrs ago | 1158 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

22 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

22 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

22 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days