8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five miners for allegedly beating a colleague to death claiming that he had stolen their jackhammer.Denage Moyo succumbed to injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on 18 April. He had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention following the assault.Confirming the incident on 19 April, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the five men were with three others who are still on the run."Police have arrested Patrick Sibanda a male adult aged 42, Godfrey Zulu aged 54, Alick Zulu aged 44 both from Thuli Outspan Farm, Bulawayo, Arnold Nkiwane aged 24 years of Talisman Mine, Mthombothemba, Bulawayo and Welshman Ncube a male adult aged 22 of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo. This follows the murder of Denage Moyo a male adult aged 36 of Mthombothemba who was employed as a mine worker at Bonzo mine, Hopefountain," said Inspector Ncube."On Monday at around 12 PM, the now deceased and his friend a male adult aged 28 were walking along a road that passes through Tiles Mine on their way to do their mining activities in a nearby valley. They were approached by eight accused persons who alleged that they had stolen their jackhammer. The accused persons assaulted them with logs and stones all over their bodies."Inspector Ncube said the now-deceased suffered severe head and back injuries and was referred to UBH by an unknown well-wisher and he died yesterday at around 3AM."His friend sustained minor injuries and he did not seek medical attention. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the five accused persons and three are still at large. As police, we urge members of the public to shun violence and avoid taking the law into their own hands."