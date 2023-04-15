Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club bagged a cool US$35 000 for successfully defending the Independence Cup after beating arch-rivals Dynamos 5-3 on penalties in Mount Darwin on Tuesday.Bosso showed great character, playing with zeal as they fought to the end with 10 players on the field after their defender Andrew Mbeba was shown a red card in the 32nd minute for a crude lunge on DeMbare striker Nyasha Chintuli.It was a deserved red card for Mbeba, who never attempted to play the ball, but despite being a man down for 58 minutes, Highlanders gave a good fight and when the game went for the penalty lottery, skipper Ariel Sibanda dived to his left to save Emmanuel Paga's attempt. The penalty takers for Amahlolanyama were all on target and when Peter Muduhwa slotted past Taimon Mvula, there was no need for Dynamos to take their fifth penalty as Bosso had retained the silverware they won last year courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over their bitter rivals at Barbourfields Stadium.For being the runners up, Dynamos went home with US$25 000.Meanwhile, the Government has commended the two giants for giving the Independence Cup the respect it deserves by fielding their strong teams.Chief Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Benson Martins Dube said:"What the Government has done to decentralise the national Independence celebrations is plausible and very good because people are now able to enjoy the festivities."We're also happy that the teams brought their best players, which shows commitment towards Uhuru celebrations by both Highlanders and Dynamos. It was a good show that they gave to the people of Mt Darwin, the people of Zimbabwe who were following the game on television as well as online platforms."