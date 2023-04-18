Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two suspects are reportedly on the run after fleecing more than 70 people of US$300,000 in a non-existent cement buying scheme.The suspects identifies as Andy Baleni and Tinashe Zimunya, allegedly committed the crime through a company said to be trading as Koffie and King Hardware in Harare.Detailing how the crime was committed, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects duped their unsuspecting clients through advertising a promotion in the purchase of cement."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases involving purported sale of cement ‘on special offer' to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisement on social media and radio stations by a company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare," Nyathi said.He added, "The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offer thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public."Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment."Resultantly, more than seventy (70) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300,000."Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.Nyathi also urged the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments adding that the scam was also pointing to the possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement.