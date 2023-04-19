Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cabinet has approved the Lithium Ore Policy anchored on fostering the country's beneficiation capacity as well as maximising earnings from the country's mineral endowment and put a stop to the export and smuggling of lithium bearing ores.This comes as Government takes the final steps in bringing order to the lithium industry which witnessed a rush over the last two years with very little benefit to the economy as players took advantage of a lack of a policy framework for the mineral to smuggle it out of the country.Lithium, dubbed the "white gold" or "mineral of tomorrow", is having a surge in international demand owing to its usage in the manufacturing of electric vehicles as well as it being a key ingredient in the green energy revolution that has gripped the world.Zimbabwe is thus forging ahead with plans to make sure that mining plays its expected sectorial midwifery role towards the attainment of an empowered upper-middle income economy as well as sustaining the envisioned rapid economic growth as set by President Mnangagwa.Addressing the Post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a Statutory Instrument will soon be enacted to give legal effect to the new policy.She said Cabinet approved the Lithium Ore Policy and a Statutory Instrument which will be issued on Lithium, based on any individual or entity owing a lithium concession can mine lithium ores for either, processing at its own Approved Processing Plant (APP), or for sale to those with APPs locally."Any individual and or entity wishing to process lithium ores will be required to construct an Approved Processing Plant locally, ore movement permits for lithium ores will only be issued where such ores are destined for a local Approved Processing Plant."Lithium ores can only be stored at the mining site where such ores were mined, or at an approved for local Approved Processing Plant, any entity will require a Lithium Ore Purchase Licence to buy ores from miners. A local Approved Processing Plant will be a condition for getting the Lithium Ore Purchase Licence."All players in the lithium sector, whether miners or holders of Approved Processing Plant, shall submit a summary of monthly reconciliations of ore movements to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development."For any material to qualify as a concentrate for approval for export, it shall meet the minimum set technical specifications and the minimum selling price as set by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe on a regular basis," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Cabinet, said Minister Mutsvangwa, also agreed on the setting up of an inter-ministerial and inter departmental team to carry out a Responsible Mining Audit.The audit to be carried out in May and June comes as Government moves to foster responsible mining."Cabinet agreed that for a period of two months, May and June 2023, a Responsible Mining audit will be conducted countrywide," said Minister Mutsvangwa."The objective of the Initiative is to ensure that all mining operations are conducted in accordance with the country's laws."The audit team will comprise members from the following ministries, departments and agencies: Mines and Mining Development; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; Local Government and Public Works; Energy and Power Development; Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Departments of Immigration; and Labour; the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority; the Environmental Management Agency; and the Zimbabwe Republic Police."The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will coordinate the audit which is set to start on 10 May, 2023," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Minister Mutsvangwa also advised that Zimbabwe will next month host the Kimberly Process Intersessional Meeting in Victoria Falls.The hosting comes as Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando last year assumed the chairmanship of the Kimberly Process.The assumption of the chairmanship by Minister Chitando and the continued warming up of the scheme to Zimbabwe is yet another example of the success of the re-engagement process initiated and led by President Mnangagwa.