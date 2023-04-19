Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
FASTJET Zimbabwe, the value-based airline, yesterday unveiled its new uniform designs marking the airline's readiness for the runway.

fastjet's new uniform, representing a modern and smart look that captures the airline's brand identity, will be worn by its ground staff and aircrew across all its bases in Zimbabwe and South Africa from today.

The airline's new uniform continues to feature the signature yellow and grey colour scheme elements that have made it an iconic piece over the years, incorporated into a restyling that combines a traditional look with contemporary fashion characteristics.

A patent yellow runway stripe on the new cabin crew dress is a timeless pattern, creating a prominent presence for inflight crew. The distinctive speedmark, a recognisable part of the aircraft livery, features in the scarves worn by the female staff, and is represented by a yellow triangular fold on the cabin crew jacket collars and sleeve folds.

In addition, the female cabin crew will wear stylish grey or yellow aprons when performing service duties, whilst male cabin crew will sport a modern cut grey waistcoat with subtle yellow features.

Male crew and ground staff uniforms have been favourably replaced with a classic grey suit, boldly distinguished with the iconic yellow scarf for females and a bespoke tie for the male staff, which features the airline's mascot.

In keeping with the cabin crew jacket design, the shorter jacket design has followed on trend for all-female jackets.

The fastjet signature features introduced on the new uniform include subtle changes to the design of grey suits worn by the pilots, championing the importance of gender diversity amongst the staff.

Fastjet group chief operating officer, Mr Donahue Cortes, said: "Our new uniform has been designed to make our staff feel proud, comfortable and empowered, ensuring they stand out and excel in every environment.

"Over the past year, we have worked closely in consultation with different departments and colleagues within the business to design a functional, practical and distinguishable uniform. "This uniform considers the varying working conditions of our staff while maintaining compliance with the relevant requirements."

Mr Cortes added that in designing the new uniform, they focused on their corporate colour palettes whilst introducing some of their most distinctive branding elements, such as the livery speedmark and their well-known mascot.

"Using bespoke fabrics with enhanced breathability capabilities, we are bringing back classic elegance with a smart modern look and some fun elements such as branded socks that will become a signature statement for our staff," said Mr Cortes.

Mr Nunurai Ndawana, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said: "A uniform is a key element of any brand identity and often creates the first impression. We welcome this uniform that embodies elegance and functionality while maintaining the stylish signature touch that fastjet uniforms are known for."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimdollar tanks

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

9 mins ago | 15 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

16 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

17 mins ago | 5 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Dembare shift focus

17 mins ago | 8 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

18 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

19 mins ago | 3 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Take the game of football seriously

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

13 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

15 hrs ago | 437 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

15 hrs ago | 917 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

24 hrs ago | 4826 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

19 Apr 2023 at 06:55hrs | 1255 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

19 Apr 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3401 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

19 Apr 2023 at 06:52hrs | 1892 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

19 Apr 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days