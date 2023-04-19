Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
The Politburo yesterday endorsed the final list of candidates who will represent the revolutionary party in the upcoming harmonised elections, with Robert Nyemudzo bouncing back in Chipinge South, after being cleared of allegations of brewing illicit beer and drug peddling.

Enock Porusingazi had been endorsed as the winner of the Chipinge South primary election, after it emerged that Nyemudzo was involved in illegal drug dealings.

In Mutare West Constituency, Nyasha Marange will also represent Zanu-PF. Initially, Brighton Manyengureni had been declared the winner.

The Politburo also endorsed primary election results for re-runs held in five outstanding constituencies, with two female candidates defying the odds to win in Zvimba West and Gokwe Nembudziya.

Maruva Mercy Dinha is the party's candidate for Zvimba West after defeating Ziyambi Ziyambi, while in Gokwe-Nembudziya, former Cabinet minister Flora Buka, bounced back after defeating the incumbent legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

In Insiza South, Spare Sithole will now represent the party after Andrew Langa withdrew from the race.

The Politburo also endorsed the candidature of Ephraim Fundukwa, who will represent the party in Churu Constituency, while Mbare Constituency will be represented by Martin Matinyanya, who won against Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Youth Chairman, Emmanuel Mahachi.

Addressing the media after yesterday's Politburo meeting in Harare last night, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said the Politburo met to confirm the candidates who won in the primary election re-runs held over the weekend, with focus now shifting to the roadmap for general elections expected in July or August.

"The party has now put a lid on candidates' selection with focus now centred on galvanising support ahead of the general elections, where the target is to attain at least 5 million votes.

"The primary elections for Zanu-PF are over, we now focus on the road to the final victory on our preparations to campaign for the 2023 harmonised elections," said Bimha.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the Politburo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of primary elections.

He scoffed at some private media outlets that published falsehoods, claiming that President Mnangagwa had tried to save his preferred candidates in some constituencies.

Mutsvangwa said the outcomes of the primary elections were a testimony that there are no sacred cows in Zanu-PF in the spirit of upholding democracy.

"I don't know where that came from. Definitely it did not come from the voters or the membership of Zanu-PF who were doing the selection of the candidates through the party system.

"The outcome of the elections comes from the voters who are membership of Zanu-PF. It didn't matter who you stood for in the party, it didn't matter where you stood in terms of proximity or distance from the President.

"This was a communion between the candidate and the voters and that is what ensued in the process," said Mutsvangwa.

Some Politburo members, Mutsvangwa said, failed to make it in the primary elections.

"One of the re-runs (referring to Zvimba West) has served to confirm that the President had no sacred cows.

"One of our colleagues (Ziyambi) did not make it; he congratulated the woman who came out tops. We have no losers and winners in Zanu-PF," he said.

The Politburo also commended the organisers of this year's Independence Day celebrations, which were held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.

This was the first time since 1980 that Independence celebrations were held in a rural setting.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimdollar tanks

9 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

9 mins ago | 15 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

17 mins ago | 5 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Dembare shift focus

18 mins ago | 9 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

18 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

20 mins ago | 3 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 mins ago | 11 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Take the game of football seriously

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

13 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

15 hrs ago | 918 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

24 hrs ago | 4827 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

19 Apr 2023 at 06:55hrs | 1255 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

19 Apr 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3401 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

19 Apr 2023 at 06:52hrs | 1892 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

19 Apr 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days