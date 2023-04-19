Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
INDEPENDENCE Cup champions Highlanders Football Club have set a temporary base in Harare to prepare for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Yadah FC.

The Bulawayo giants, fresh from winning the Uhuru Cup after beating nemesis Dynamos 5-3 after a penalty shootout on Tuesday in Mt Darwin will face Yadah on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso, who left Bulawayo last Saturday for the Independence Cup are hoping to transfer the fighting spirit they displayed against DeMbare when they take on boogey side Yadah.

In the Independence Cup, Bosso showed great character, playing with zeal as they fought to the end after their defender Andrew Mbeba was shown a red card in the 32nd minute for a crude lunge on DeMbare striker Nyasha Chintuli.

Despite being a man down for 58 minutes, Highlanders gave a good fight and when the game went for the penalty lottery, skipper Ariel Sibanda dived to his left to save Emmanuel Paga's attempt.

Sibanda was the first to score, with Brighton Manhire, Melikhaya Ncube, McKinnon Mushore and Peter Muduhwa following suit.

For Dynamos, Donald Dzvinyai, Arthur Musiyiwa and Ellie Ilunga were on target while Paga missed Dynamos' third kick.

Highlanders have cut their celebrations, turning their focus on Yadah, a team that they beat 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium in September last year. It was a result that saw Bosso break a 32-out of Bulawayo winless league run which dated back to July 22, 2018 when they edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Highlanders skipper Sibanda wants his teammates to keep fighting.

"We're happy with the Independence Cup win, it was special to the Highlanders family. The guys worked really hard and it's such fighting spirit that makes us stronger and now we are transferring our energy towards the Yadah game with the hope of getting a positive result," Sibanda said.

Highlanders have had a good start to the season, being unbeaten after four games. They sit on position four with eight points amassed from the 0-0 home draw against ZPC Kariba on the opening day of the season which was followed by two consecutive 1-0 and 2-1 wins against Black Rhinos and FC Platinum.

Bosso drew their last league game 0-0 with Chicken Inn.

Yadah are positioned 10th on the table with seven points from five games and head for the Highlanders clash bubbling with confidence after their last league's 1-0 win against Cranborne Bullets.

Being a point behind Bosso might motivate Yadah's players ahead of the encounter.

Match Day Six fixtures

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Friday, April 21: ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, April 22: Green Fuel v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), Hwange v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Yadah v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Baobab)

Sunday, April 23: Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Caps United (Barbourfields Stadium).

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimdollar tanks

8 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

9 mins ago | 15 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

14 mins ago | 35 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

16 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

17 mins ago | 5 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Dembare shift focus

17 mins ago | 9 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

18 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

19 mins ago | 3 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 mins ago | 11 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Take the game of football seriously

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

13 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

15 hrs ago | 918 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

24 hrs ago | 4826 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

19 Apr 2023 at 06:55hrs | 1255 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

19 Apr 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3401 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

19 Apr 2023 at 06:52hrs | 1892 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

19 Apr 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days