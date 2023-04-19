Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF candidate for the Emakhandeni-Luveve National Assembly seat in the forthcoming harmonised elections Brian Samuriwo was allegedly assaulted and stabbed by two suspects who appeared in court yesterday.This emerged when Mandlenkosi Moyo (46) of Sunninghill suburb and Nkosana Neta (32) of Nketa suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing attempted murder charges.The two were remanded out of custody to May 8 on $100 000 bail each.Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on February 26 at around 8:30pm, Samuriwo was on his way to the toilet at a service station in Old Luveve suburb when he was confronted by Moyo and Neta.The court heard that Moyo struck the complainant with an unknown object on the back of his head and he fell down.When Samuriwo stood up, Neta grabbed him by the neck and pushed him back to the ground."Moyo then sat on Samuriwo's chest and punched him on the face several times before he attempted to pluck out his right eye with his nails," said Mr Mada.The court heard that the two men then took turns to assault Samuriwo."It was at that moment that Neta trampled on Samuriwo's ribs leaving him wincing in pain before Moyo produced an okapi knife and stabbed him on his finger," said Mr Mada.Samuriwo, who was rushed to hospital after the assault, sustained fractured ribs, a swollen face and was injured on the right eye.