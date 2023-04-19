FC Platinum root for rookies

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum have kept faith in unheralded youngsters after confirming the addition of four rookies to their current squad.The Norman Mapeza-coached side unveiled the quartet of Simbarashe Zivanai, Emmanuel Tarirai Chikwende, Beven Kaitano and Ronald Mate to their roster before the transfer window closed on March 31.Mapeza will be hoping the youngsters quickly adapt as did Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Hagiazo Magaya and Kelvin Mangiza before them, who have since formed the team's backbone.Earlier this year, Mapeza added Perfect Chikwende, Misheck Ngwenya and Jarrison Selemani to boost the championship winning team.After five matches, FC Platinum have one defeat as their only blemish, the 2-1 loss to Highlanders.They face Triangle at Mandava Stadium on Saturday. They have 10 points after five matchesAfter Sunday's match, Mapeza said: "Our main objective was to finish these five matches on either 13 or 15 points, but ultimately getting 10 points is massive for us."It was a great comeback for us, but you get worried when you always have to come from behind to win matches. It's not good at all."