Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has come under renewed pressure to deal with allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering after a leading think-tank said the central bank's operations should be audited following a damning exposé by an international broadcaster.

Zimbabwe was placed at the centre of gold smuggling and money laundering activities by syndicates operating in southern Africa following an investigation by Qatar-based Al Jazeera television network.

The documentary, aired between March and last week, was centred on a secret recording of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel — born Uebert Mudzanire — and his associates promising to help undercover Al Jazeera journalists launder US$1,2 billion in dirty money.

In an analysis of revelations made in the four-part documentary titled the Gold Mafia, legal think-tank Veritas said there was an urgent need to audit RBZ operations.

Government has since said it would investigate all individuals implicated in the documentary, while the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) froze assets of Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe security official Cleopas Chidodo, Aurex Holdings official David Chirozvi and former Fidelity Printers and Refiners senior executives Mehlululi Dube and Fredrick Kunaka.

Chidodo, Chirozvi, Dube and Kunaka were secretly recorded by the undercover journalists speaking about their alleged roles in facilitating money laundering and smuggling activities.

Aurex and Fidelity are both RBZ subsidiaries.

The RBZ also froze the accounts of some of the people named in the documentary such as Ewan McMillan, Kamlesh Pattni, Angel and Simon Rudland.

Veritas, however, said a forensic assessment of the central bank was necessary following the claims made by people that were employed by its subsidiaries and some of the suspected money laundering and smuggling kingpins.

"The Reserve Bank is a vital cog in the country's economy and it is essential for it to maintain a spotless reputation for competence, fiscal responsibility and probity," Veritas said.

"The Al Jazeera series, coming on top of the bank's illegal quasi-fiscal activities, have tarnished its reputation and sown suspicion within financial markets, multilateral financial institutions and the general Zimbabwean public.

"In the interests of transparency and accountability an investigation should be undertaken to ascertain precisely what the bank and its subsidiary companies have been and are doing and whether their activities have been lawful."

According to Veritas, the RBZ Act gives the central bank wide powers to buy, sell and keep gold, hence the call for a forensic audit.

The legal think-tank gave three suggestions on how the audit could be done.

One of them is that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube could order an investigation into the central bank's activities in terms of section 38 of the RBZ Act.

"The section gives persons conducting an investigation power to demand documents and answers from all officers, employees and agents of the bank; anyone refusing to supply such documents and answers on demand can be imprisoned for up to three months," Veritas said.

"The Auditor-General (Mildred Chiri) could be directed to conduct a forensic audit of the bank's financial statements and the financial statements of its subsidiaries.

"Section 309(2)(b) of the Constitution says that at the request of the government, she (Chiri) must carry out a special audit of the accounts of any statutory body or government-controlled entity.

"And section 6(1)(a) of the Audit Office Act gives her the function of auditing the accounts of public entities on behalf of the National Assembly.

"So, she could conduct a forensic audit at the direction of either a government minister or the National Assembly."

Veritas said Mnangagwa could also appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate the activities of the bank and its subsidiaries.

One challenge, according to Veritas, of the third option was that the documentary implicated Mnangagwa himself in the illicit activities.

"The persons alleged to be carrying on this illegal trade were shown boasting of their close links to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and to senior government officials, up to and including the President and his wife," Veritas said.

"They said they had the governor of the Reserve Bank (Joh Mangudya) ‘on speed dial' and that senior managers of Fidelity Printers and Refiners, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank, were on their payroll to facilitate the issue of licences to buy and export gold.

"Through these links, they claimed, all the processes in their trade were made to seem above board, with legitimate paperwork to authorise their gold exports."

According to Veritas, any audit or probe carried out in accordance with the company's recommendations would have enough legal authority to substantiate misconduct on the side of the apex bank and supersede any right to confidentiality granted by section 60 of the RBZ Act.

The governor, however, released a statement denying any involvement by the central bank in money laundering schemes before the documentary was broadcast in full.

Angel's lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said his client only entertained the undercover journalists as part of an "intelligence operation" after he realised that they were not genuine investors. He denied allegations that he was involved in money laundering and gold smuggling.

Contacted for comment, Mangudya said the call by Veritas for a probe "are a welcome development".

"The allegations by the Al Jazeera interviewees on which Veritas are basing their calls on are not consistent with the way gold is produced and traded in Zimbabwe," he told NewsDay.

"The bank was not involved in illicit gold activities and has no appetite to do so. The bank has a zero tolerance to illicit trade in any commodity and money laundering. Calls by Veritas are, therefore, a welcome development."

Ncube did not answer repeated calls to his cellphone, while Treasury spokesperson Clive Mphambela's number was not reachable.

United Kingdom Member of the House of Lords Jonathan Oates tweeted: "The allegations contained in the Al Jazeera documentary, #GOLDMAFIA are very serious and as you say, they do involve allegations against British citizens. I've tabled questions ... to ask the government to investigate ... so that those (allegedly implicated in gold smuggling and money laundering) do not profit from those alleged crimes."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimdollar tanks

12 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

12 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

17 mins ago | 35 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

18 mins ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

20 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Dembare shift focus

21 mins ago | 12 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

21 mins ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

22 mins ago | 15 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

23 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

23 mins ago | 5 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

23 mins ago | 14 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Take the game of football seriously

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

13 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

15 hrs ago | 439 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

15 hrs ago | 918 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

24 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

19 Apr 2023 at 06:55hrs | 1257 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

19 Apr 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3405 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

19 Apr 2023 at 06:52hrs | 1895 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

19 Apr 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days