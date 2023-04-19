Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Makoni West aspiring candidate, Moses Ruwona, was released on $300 000 bail yesterday in a case where he faces fraud charges involving US$500 000.

He spent two weeks in remand  prison. Ruwona is charged alongside Macmillan Chiweshe.

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje ordered the duo to report once every Friday at their nearest police station.

It is alleged that last December, Farai Chikuwa, a director of Waltrop (Pvt) Ltd,  was awarded a contract by Liquid Telecommunications Holdings (Pvt) Limited in Zimbabwe for the supply of outdoor WiFi routers.

Chikuwa was supposed to import WiFi routers from Liquid Telecommunication Holdings in Mauritius.

According to the State, on December 8, Chikuwa engaged Ruwona, who allegedly undertook to settle the payment using his offshore foreign currency account.

On the same day, Chiweshe received US$630 400 from Aubrey Chademana and allegedly forwarded it to Ruwona to settle the bill.

Ruwona reportedly provided a fake proof of payment document claiming to have transferred the money from his account in Zambia to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius' Standard Bank.

On January 20, 2023, Ruwona and Chiweshe again sent the complainant another fake proof of payment.

They did the same on February 3.

On February 15, they sent a proof of payment of US$426 420 and two days later, they sent a proof of payment of US$203 910.

On March 7, they successfully transferred US$280 332 and US$132 151,24 to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius, but failed to account for the remaining US$218 249.

Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly defrauded Assess Finance of US$256 000 in a deal to import some fabric material.

Ruwona defeated ICT minister Jenfan Muswere in the recently held Zanu-PF primaries in the race for the Makoni Central National Assembly seat.

He was later disqualified on grounds that his track record in Zanu-PF was questionable.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimdollar tanks

12 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

13 mins ago | 24 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

18 mins ago | 45 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

18 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

20 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

21 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Dembare shift focus

21 mins ago | 12 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

23 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

23 mins ago | 5 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

24 mins ago | 15 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Take the game of football seriously

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

13 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

15 hrs ago | 439 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

15 hrs ago | 919 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

24 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

24 hrs ago | 490 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

24 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

24 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

19 Apr 2023 at 06:55hrs | 1258 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

19 Apr 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3405 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

19 Apr 2023 at 06:52hrs | 1895 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

19 Apr 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days