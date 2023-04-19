Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
More aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates withdrew from the nomination process after failing to meet some of the requirements, which include a clean criminal record, NewsDay has established.

The party commenced its vetting process on Tuesday, where nominated candidates were expected to provide proof that they had never been convicted of criminal offences among other requirements.

Some candidates, mostly councillors, who could not meet the qualification, withdrew from the race.

"We are also emphasising on security checks, that one is very serious, we don't want infiltration," CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba said.

"We are also strict on the criminal record of our candidates. They have to provide proof that they were never convicted of criminal activities. We do not harbour criminals. We focus on the competence of our candidates. That is why we want them to submit curriculum vitaes. This is to get rid of fly-by-night politicians who are greedy and are only visible on the eve of the election day."

The CCC candidate selection system is a four-stage process — nomination, vetting, citizen caucuses where citizens are given a say on selected candidates and the validation of the successful candidates.

Siziba said they will not rush the process.

"We are within the time frame. The election date has not yet been declared, so we are not yet late. The election bureau made proposals with some time frames," he said.

"Those time frames are still being considered. However, other affairs of the party are running well concurrently with the selection process. As we speak, the presidency is in the countryside for party business."

Zanu-PF has already conducted its primary elections, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa endorsed as the ruling party's candidate.

Nelson Chamisa is the opposition CCC party's presidential candidate.

Source - newsday

