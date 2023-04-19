ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected ZANU PF supporter who allegedly took pictures during the party's primary elections was dragged to Concession magistrates courts for disorderly conduct today.Zephania Muringazuwa pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.He was granted $20000 bail and is expected back in court on May 12.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on March 25 Muringazuwa arrived at Maori Primary School where the complainant Tsekwende Chingwa was presiding over party primary elections.He started taking pictures with his phone at the polling station and was called to order by Chingwa but he paid a deaf ear.Chingwa warned Muringazuwa that he was committing a crime and he told her that she had no right to stop him since he was using his phone.A police report was filed and the next day Muringazuwa threatened Chingwa with violence while at the Presidential input distribution at Meadows farm in Concession.Another report of future violence was filed leading to Chingwa's arrest.