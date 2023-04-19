Man kills wife, commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULILIMA man killed his wife before he hanged himself outside his homestead over an undisclosed issue. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Tjehanga area on April 18.She said the incident was discovered by the man's brother, Mr Rex Ndlovu."Rabson Ndlovu and his wife Priscillah Ncube left home on 17 April going to Madlambuzi area. On the following day at around 2AM Rabson knocked on his brother's door and informed him that it was the last time that he would see him. Mr Ndlovu tried to probe Rabson further but he refused to disclose the matter and Mr Ndlovu went back to sleep."At 6AM Mr Ndlovu went to check on his brother but there was no response and the door was locked from outside. He alerted a neighbour who helped him to force open the door and they found Ncube lying dead on the bed. She had injuries on the head and bruises all over her body," she said.Insp Mangena said Mr Ndlovu and the neighbour searched around and found Rabson's body hanging from a tree about one metre from the homestead.The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. Insp Mangena urged members of the public to engage third parties when faced with disputes and not resort to violence.