King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO more heads of state, King Mswati III of Eswatini and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema have confirmed their attendance at the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) in Victoria Falls next week.This brings to five foreign heads of state billed to attend.Already, Rwanda leader, President Paul Kagame, who is the chairman of the Smart Africa Board, Malawi and Senegal Presidents, Lazarus Chakwera and Macky Sall respectively, have confirmed their attendance.Other key speakers include Serbia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Mr Siniša Mali, Estonia's Deputy Minister for Economic and Development, Ms Mariin Ratnik and the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Okey Oramah and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General, Dr Gift Muchengete.TAS, which is in its 6th edition, is set for April 26 to 28 and runs under the theme: "Connect, Innovate, and Transform."The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on the digital transformation of the African continent.The Summit is Africa's leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from Government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa's ongoing digital revolution.