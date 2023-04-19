Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
TWO more heads of state, King Mswati III of Eswatini and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema have confirmed their attendance at the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) in Victoria Falls next week.

This brings to five foreign heads of state billed to attend.

Already, Rwanda leader, President Paul Kagame, who is the chairman of the Smart Africa Board, Malawi and Senegal Presidents, Lazarus Chakwera and Macky Sall respectively, have confirmed their attendance.

Other key speakers include Serbia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Mr Siniša Mali, Estonia's Deputy Minister for Economic and Development, Ms Mariin Ratnik and the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Okey Oramah and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General, Dr  Gift Muchengete.

TAS, which is in its 6th edition, is set for April 26 to 28 and runs under the theme: "Connect, Innovate, and Transform."

The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on the digital transformation of the African continent.

The Summit is Africa's leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from Government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa's ongoing digital revolution.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man dies at girlfriend's house

36 mins ago | 135 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

38 mins ago | 126 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

39 mins ago | 41 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

39 mins ago | 42 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

40 mins ago | 53 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

40 mins ago | 42 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

50 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

8 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimdollar tanks

8 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

8 hrs ago | 1295 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

9 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

9 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare shift focus

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Take the game of football seriously

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

17 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

17 hrs ago | 179 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

19 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

21 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

21 hrs ago | 344 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

22 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

22 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

23 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

23 hrs ago | 512 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

23 hrs ago | 500 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

23 hrs ago | 1145 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

19 Apr 2023 at 15:54hrs | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days