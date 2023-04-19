Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended Doreen Vundhla-Phulu's licence and placed under curatorship her law firm Vundhla-Phulu and Partners pending investigations following allegations of her defrauding a client OF US$26 000.Vundhla (41) of Burnside suburb in Bulawayo and wife to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nkulumane Member of Parliament Kucaca Phulu, allegedly duped Mr Innocent Makope when she purported to be an estate agent.Her law firm Vundhla-Phulu and Partners has since been placed under curatorship on the orders of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for allegedly conning Mr Makope of his money in the sale of a fictitious residential stand.Following its curatorship, the law firm ceased operating, and Bulawayo lawyer Mr Vonani Mojoko was appointed curator to manage its activities.In a notice, the LSZ warned the public from dealing with Mrs Vundhla until further notice."Notice is hereby given that, on the 16th of March 2023, Mrs Doreen Vundhla-Phulu of Vundhla-Phulu and Partners was suspended from practising law. The law firm was placed under curatorship for a period of six weeks pending further investigations., accordingly, she is not entitled to any legal work on behalf of the public during this period until further notice and any other member of the public who seeks her legal services under the circumstances, does so at their own risk.Please take note that the Law Society Compensation /fund will not be responsible for any claims arising from work done after his notice."Furthermore, any persons who may be owed by Mrs Doreen Vundhla-Phulu in relation to her professional duties, are advised to approach the curator Mr Vonani Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners," read the notice.Vundhla appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachael Mukanga facing fraud charges and she was remanded to May 9.According to court papers, sometime in 2018, Mr Makope bought a house and engaged Vundhla to process some paperwork to change ownership.After noticing that the complainant had an interest in purchasing properties, Vundhla allegedly told Mr Makope she was also selling a stand in Sunninghill suburb for US$30 000, a charge she later reduced to US$26 000.The court heard that Mr Makope proceeded to view the stand and was satisfied with the deal. He then transacted an amount of $40 000 in local currency after the two had sealed an agreement and the money was equivalent to US$26 000 at the time."After payment, the complainant made a follow-up on paperwork with Vundhla, but failed to receive the document," read court papers.To his shock, Mr Makope later learnt that the stand he had purchased was no longer available and Vundhla promised to find a replacement for him but failed to do so.A report was made to the police leading to Vundhla's arrest.Recently, police warned the public over an increase in cases of rogue lawyers in Bulawayo conniving with bogus estate agents to defraud home seekers as demand for housing surges.Last year, police in Bulawayo recorded 32 fraud cases involving the sale of houses and housing stands between January and July.The police said the city is also recording a high number of cyber-crimes as members of the public adopt internet-based business transactions during the same period.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said members of the public should verify information relating to properties that they intend to buy including visiting the registrar of deeds offices.