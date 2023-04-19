Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended Doreen Vundhla-Phulu's licence and placed under curatorship her law firm Vundhla-Phulu and Partners pending investigations following allegations of her defrauding a client OF US$26 000.

Vundhla (41) of Burnside suburb in Bulawayo and wife to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nkulumane Member of Parliament Kucaca Phulu, allegedly duped Mr Innocent Makope when she purported to be an estate agent.

Her law firm Vundhla-Phulu and Partners has since been placed under curatorship on the orders of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for allegedly conning Mr Makope of his money in the sale of a fictitious residential stand.

Following its curatorship, the law firm ceased operating, and Bulawayo lawyer Mr Vonani Mojoko was appointed curator to manage its activities.

In a notice, the LSZ warned the public from dealing with Mrs Vundhla until further notice.

"Notice is hereby given that, on the 16th of March 2023, Mrs Doreen Vundhla-Phulu of Vundhla-Phulu and Partners was suspended from practising law. The law firm was placed under curatorship for a period of six weeks pending further investigations., accordingly, she is not entitled to any legal work on behalf of the public during this period until further notice and any other member of the public who seeks her legal services under the circumstances, does so at their own risk.

Please take note that the Law Society Compensation /fund will not be responsible for any claims arising from work done after his notice.

"Furthermore, any persons who may be owed by Mrs Doreen Vundhla-Phulu in relation to her professional duties, are advised to approach the curator Mr Vonani Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners," read the notice.

Vundhla appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachael Mukanga facing fraud charges and she was remanded to May 9.

According to court papers, sometime in 2018, Mr Makope bought a house and engaged Vundhla to process some paperwork to change ownership.

After noticing that the complainant had an interest in purchasing properties, Vundhla allegedly told Mr Makope she was also selling a stand in Sunninghill suburb for US$30 000, a charge she later reduced to US$26 000.

The court heard that Mr Makope proceeded to view the stand and was satisfied with the deal. He then transacted an amount of $40 000 in local currency after the two had sealed an agreement and the money was equivalent to US$26 000 at the time.

"After payment, the complainant made a follow-up on paperwork with Vundhla, but failed to receive the document," read court papers.

To his shock, Mr Makope later learnt that the stand he had purchased was no longer available and Vundhla promised to find a replacement for him but failed to do so.

A report was made to the police leading to Vundhla's arrest.
Recently, police warned the public over an increase in cases of rogue lawyers in Bulawayo conniving with bogus estate agents to defraud home seekers as demand for housing surges.

Last year, police in Bulawayo recorded 32 fraud cases involving the sale of houses and housing stands between January and July.

The police said the city is also recording a high number of cyber-crimes as members of the public adopt internet-based business transactions during the same period.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said members of the public should verify information relating to properties that they intend to buy including visiting the registrar of deeds offices.

A report was made to the police leading to Vundhla's arrest.
Recently, police warned the public over an increase in cases of rogue lawyers in Bulawayo conniving with bogus estate agents to defraud home seekers as demand for housing surges.

Last year, police in Bulawayo recorded 32 fraud cases involving the sale of houses and housing stands between January and July.

The police said the city is also recording a high number of cyber-crimes as members of the public adopt internet-based business transactions during the same period.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said members of the public should verify information relating to properties that they intend to buy including visiting the registrar of deeds offices.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man dies at girlfriend's house

35 mins ago | 132 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

38 mins ago | 125 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

38 mins ago | 66 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

39 mins ago | 41 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

39 mins ago | 51 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

39 mins ago | 52 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

40 mins ago | 39 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

49 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

8 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimdollar tanks

8 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

8 hrs ago | 1293 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

9 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

9 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare shift focus

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Take the game of football seriously

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

17 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

17 hrs ago | 179 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

19 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

21 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

21 hrs ago | 344 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

22 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

22 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

23 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

23 hrs ago | 512 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

23 hrs ago | 500 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

23 hrs ago | 1145 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

19 Apr 2023 at 15:54hrs | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days