Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is excavating trenches to prevent flooding and downstream erosion.

Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube said they were recruiting locals for the exercise.

"We are working with community groups. We are doing this to ensure we deal with incidents of flooding while at the same time giving the jobless youths piece jobs," Mlandu said.

The project started on Monday and is expected to last four months covering all the wards in the city.

Town clerk Christopher Dube advised motorists to exercise caution during the exercise.

"Motorists using affected roads are urged to drive with care along deviations created, use alternative routes and obey traffic signs at all times. Instructions being issued by flagmen should be obeyed for motorists' safety," Dube said.

A number of Bulawayo suburbs such as Njube, Sizinda, Tshabalala and Nkulumane are now prone to flooding due to poor drainage systems.

Council has been blamed for failing to clear the storm water drain, leading to flooding.

The Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) hailed BCC's move.

The organisation also urges investment in the construction and maintenance of storm drains in the city.

"Residents can also organise themselves and offer their services to maintain local storm drains. Local leaders also need to urge residents to desist from polluting storm drains in order to prevent blockages.

"MIHR, therefore, urges Bulawayo residents to be responsible and ensure the opening of weep holes to minimise flooding in the communities."

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

46 mins ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

10 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

10 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimdollar tanks

10 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

10 hrs ago | 1365 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

10 hrs ago | 961 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

10 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

10 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Dembare shift focus

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

11 hrs ago | 350 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

11 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Take the game of football seriously

19 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

19 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

19 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

19 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

20 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

21 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

23 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

23 hrs ago | 357 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

24 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

24 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

19 Apr 2023 at 17:19hrs | 461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days