Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's annual cereal produce is expected to rise significantly this year with the maize staple seen peaking to 2,3 million Metric Tonnes (MT), a 58 percent increase from last year's yield.Government has attributed the bumper harvest to a combination of good rains experienced during the 2022-23 cropping season and the early distribution of inputs under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, a conservation agricultural scheme funded from the national purse.Government also attributes the good harvest to training of farmers, capacitation of extension workers and robust monitoring and evaluation.At a post-cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said anticipated gains in maize production was notwithstanding uneven distribution of rains during the season."Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that despite the uneven start and distribution of rains during the 2022/2023 summer season, the prospects for high yields now look bright, following the Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment which has been completed," Mutsvangwa said."The estimated maize production is 2,298,281 metric tonnes (MT), a 58 percent increase on the 2021/2022 season; traditional grains production is estimated at 280,966 MT, a 45% increase on the 2021/2022 figure."The minister said sorghum production was expected to be 191,125 MT, a 32% increase from last season's.She added, "Pearl millet production is expected to be 171,221 MT, which is 61% more than what was produced in 2021/2022 season; and finger millet production is expected to be 18,610 MT, which is 250% more than what was produced in the 2021/2022 season."Mutsvangwa said the country expects cereal production to be 2,579,247 metric tonnes, against a national cereal requirement of 1,837,742 metric tonnes for human consumption and 450,000 metric tonnes for livestock, leaving a surplus.Meanwhile, in her address, the minister said cotton production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 152,472 metric tonnes, a 3 percent increase from the previous season.Tobacco production is estimated at 234,745 metric tonnes, reflecting a 9 percent increase from the 2021/2022 season.Soya bean production is seen at 93,089 MT, a 13 percent increase from the 2021/2022 season.Groundnut production increased by 118 percent from 98,765 MT to 214 145 MT this season while sugar bean improved by 23 percent to 31 274 MT in 2022/2023."In the horticulture sub-sector, there is an overall increase in production of horticultural crops for the 2022/2023 season with growth registered in the production of the following crops; blueberries, tea, irish potato, onions, tomatoes, oranges, apples, macadamia nuts and bananas among others," she said.