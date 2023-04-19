Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's annual cereal produce is expected to rise significantly this year with the maize staple seen peaking to 2,3 million Metric Tonnes (MT), a 58 percent increase from last year's yield.

Government has attributed the bumper harvest to a combination of good rains experienced during the 2022-23 cropping season and the early distribution of inputs under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, a conservation agricultural scheme funded from the national purse.

Government also attributes the good harvest to training of farmers, capacitation of extension workers and robust monitoring and evaluation.

At a post-cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said anticipated gains in maize production was notwithstanding uneven distribution of rains during the season.

"Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that despite the uneven start and distribution of rains during the 2022/2023 summer season, the prospects for high yields now look bright, following the Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment which has been completed," Mutsvangwa said.

"The estimated maize production is 2,298,281 metric tonnes (MT), a 58 percent increase on the 2021/2022 season; traditional grains production is estimated at 280,966 MT, a 45% increase on the 2021/2022 figure."

The minister said sorghum production was expected to be 191,125 MT, a 32% increase from last season's.

She added, "Pearl millet production is expected to be 171,221 MT, which is 61% more than what was produced in 2021/2022 season; and finger millet production is expected to be 18,610 MT, which is 250% more than what was produced in the 2021/2022 season."

Mutsvangwa said the country expects cereal production to be 2,579,247 metric tonnes, against a national cereal requirement of 1,837,742 metric tonnes for human consumption and 450,000 metric tonnes for livestock, leaving a surplus.

Meanwhile, in her address, the minister said cotton production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 152,472 metric tonnes, a 3 percent increase from the previous season.

Tobacco production is estimated at 234,745 metric tonnes, reflecting a 9 percent increase from the 2021/2022 season.

Soya bean production is seen at 93,089 MT, a 13 percent increase from the 2021/2022 season.

Groundnut production increased by 118 percent from 98,765 MT to 214 145 MT this season while sugar bean improved by 23 percent to 31 274 MT in 2022/2023.

"In the horticulture sub-sector, there is an overall increase in production of horticultural crops for the 2022/2023 season with growth registered in the production of the following crops; blueberries, tea, irish potato, onions, tomatoes, oranges, apples, macadamia nuts and bananas among others," she said.

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

11 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimdollar tanks

11 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

11 hrs ago | 974 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

11 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

11 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

11 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Dembare shift focus

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Take the game of football seriously

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

19 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

19 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

20 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

21 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

22 hrs ago | 549 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

23 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

23 hrs ago | 358 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

24 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

19 Apr 2023 at 18:08hrs | 353 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

19 Apr 2023 at 17:19hrs | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days