Sikhala troubles mount

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala's troubles continue to mount after the politician has been slapped with fresh criminal charge involving alleged violence.

The state has charged Sikhala with disorderly conduct after he allegedly interrupted a rally which was arranged by then Zanu PF aspiring councillor, Charamba Mlambo in Ward 7 Chitungwiza in 2022.

The Zengeza West lawmaker is jointly charged with former Chitungwiza mayor, Lovemore Maiko who is also a CCC member.

According to the state, "On the 2nd of May 2022 Charamba Mlambo, a Zanu PF party candidate for May 7, 2022, Ward 7 Chitungwiza council by-elections, was holding his political rally at Zengeza 5 open ground Chitungwiza.

"On the same date at about 1300 hours, the accused persons (Maiko and Sikhala) who were part of a group which was armed with stones, approached Charamba Mlambo and his gathering and without provocation, started stoning them."

According to court papers, Maiko hit one Shepherd Tawodzera, inflicting a cut on his head.

Court was told that after hitting Tawodzera, Sikhala and Maiko's gang then dispersed with individuals involved later identified by their alleged victims.

The two politicians appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on Wednesday and were remanded to May 9 for trial.

Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State.

Sikhala was already on remand on allegations of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area to revenge the gruesome murder of fellow party activist Moreblessing Ali.

While under prison detention, the state also charged him with defeating the cause of justice alleging that he interfered with investigations into Ali's murder case.

Judgement on this case is expected on April 24.

Sikhala has been described as a political prisoner by his party after he has continuously been denied bail by Zimbabwean courts.

Source - ZimLive

