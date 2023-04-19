Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira who was facing four counts of criminal abuse of office was yesterday acquitted by the Harare Magistrates Court.

He was set free by magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna after the State failed to prove its case against him.

In his ruling, he said Charumbira was found not guilty of all four counts.

He said the witnesses who testified were officers that were bitter about their transfers from the CID to duty uniforms.

Mr Nduna added that one Manyandure could have manufactured the allegations of Harare and Mutare incidents because of his hatred, moreover, there was no proper voice identification of the alleged caller who is being identified as Charumbira.

Charumbira was facing four counts of criminal abuse of office on allegations that he tried to stop investigations and prosecution of criminals arrested by the CID.

Charges against Charumbira arose on December 17, 2015, when Detectives Ndlovu, Mbundire and Munyandure — all of CID Drugs, Harare — received information that Charles Chabata Magolise had dangerous drugs at his home. The team searched the house and recovered 443 grammes of dagga and then arrested Magolise.

Upon learning of the arrest, Charumbira phoned Det Ndlovu on his cellphone instructing him to release Magolise, alleged the State.

The team ignored the instruction after consulting Officer Commanding CID Drugs, Harare, Chief Superintendent Mukazhi, and took Magolise to Harare Central for docket compilation. There Charumbira summoned the team to his office to persuade them to release the suspect.

After realising that Det Ndlovu and his team were not yielding to his demands, Charumbira allegedly became emotional and ordered them out of his office. Magolise was subsequently taken to court where he was convicted and jailed for eight months.

It is also the State's case that sometime between February and March 2016, Detectives Moyo and Nkomo of CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, got a tip-off from one truck driver, Salim Ibraham, that he was carrying a suspicious consignment of two sacks destined for Harare.

It was to be received by unknown recipients at the National Railways of Zimbabwe Complex.

The two detectives set a trap at the given delivery spot, leading to the arrest of two accused persons, Violet and Kelvin Muzondo, immediately after they had received the two sacks of dagga.

They were then taken to Harare Central Police Station for detention and further investigation.

Upon leaving Harare Central Police Station for his home, Detective Moyo met one drug dealer only known as Ranga, who informed him that Charumbira wanted to talk to him on his cellphone.

The court heard Charumbira instructed Detective Moyo to release the two suspects. Detective Constable Moyo did not comply with his instructions.

The following day, while walking to his office, Detective Moyo met the then Assistant Commissioner Charumbira, who accused him of being big-headed and quizzed him as to why he had refused to comply with his instructions.

On a different occasion sometime in February 2020, Det Manyandure, Det Zamba and Constable Gwizo, who were all attached to the Manicaland Crack Team, received a tip-off that David Cosby, who resides in Murambi, Mutare, was in possession of gold and diamonds.

Armed with a search warrant, the crack team tried to effect an arrest on Cosby.

Upon being served with a warrant of search and seizure, David Cosby contacted the then Assistant Commissioner Charumbira, who then talked to the crack team, questioning the credibility of the operation as he indicated that he was the only one who could authorise such operations.

It was alleged Charumbira directed the crack team to abort the operation and return to their station.

As a result of his interference, no search or arrest was made.

Source - The Herald

