Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Kwekwe District chairperson Moses Thandika has moved in to quell tensions within the party amid reports of bhora musango threats in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backyard following the recently held primary elections.The recently held ruling party primaries saw Energy Ncube, nephew to former State Security Minister Owen Ncube sailed through uncontested as Kwekwe Central candidate after his opponent Kandros Mugabe was barred.In Redcliff Local Government Minister July Moyo emerged unopposed despite Gideon Matorino's last minute bid which failed to yield results.Moyo was defeated in the 2018 polls by Lloyd Mukapiko who at the time was employed as a graveyard assistant by Redcliff Municipality in what was described as a dramatic electoral loss.While in Zhombe, the incumbent parliamentarian Eddie Samambwa was uncontested.Two legislators in the district Mthokozisa Manoki Mpofu and Prosper Machando fell by the wayside.Mpofu lost to youth league member Jonah Nyevera and Machando to veteran politician Jacob Chokururama.In Mbizo, Vongai Mupereri who has been facing successive electoral defeats at the hands of the opposition emerged victorious after beating Central Committee member Moses Murada.In a suspected protest some spoilt ballot papers in Mbizo polls were scribbled Citizens Coalition for Change MP, Settlement Chikwinya's name.Disgruntled losing candidates and electorate in some areas have reportedly threatened to sabotage the party in the July polls.In his Independence Day commemorations speech, Thandika called for unity and support for candidates endorsed by the politburo."In the primary elections, we didn't have winners or losers what won was the party. What I would like to urge each and every one of us is to be united and lets us support the candidate who is now representing the party. The main issue is for the President to win the polls. As we are celebrating our independence we need to defend our country that is the only way which will make us ensure that we are defend our country is to be united."Very soon the country is set to have elections. Let us defend our country, by supporting those who won in the primaries and by delivering a resounding victory to Our President. My clarion call is for us to be united. We must go for elections as a united force," he said.