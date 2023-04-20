Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE family of a 27-year-old Masvingo woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by president of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira, has demanded the former deputy minister's arrest.

The victim filed a case of sexual assault against Charumbira, who is also president of Pan-African Parliament (PAP), on Saturday last week at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB 5457646.

Police said they would release a statement on the matter.

The victim is said to be Charumibra's niece.

In an exclusive interview with NewsDay, the father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, said: "My daughter is terrified.

"She feels intimidated. This is because of the communication that he has been receiving from the perpetrator."

Charumbira allegedly tried to influence his niece to drop the case, but did not succeed.

"She will not bow to any influence to withdraw the charges," the father said.

"But we want justice to prevail in this case. The law should take its course.

"We don't know whether because he is a high-profile person, who holds a top post, including that of PAP, is influencing authorities not to get arrested.

"But for the record, we are not engaging Chief Fortune on any platform apart from waiting for justice to take its course."

According to a police memo, Charumbira called the complainant on March 31 this year and invited her for lunch at a top hotel in Harare while she was on her way to Mazowe on school business.

At the hotel, Charumbira allegedly fondled the complainant's breasts.

He also put his hand in her dress and kissed her without her consent, part of the memo reads.

The father insisted that Charumbira made sexual advances fully aware that she was his niece.

"My daughter did not grow up in the Charumbira area," he said.

"She was raised by her mother elsewhere and would occasionally come to visit.

"Her first encounter with Charumbira was in January this year."

He added: "She wanted a piece of land in the Charumbira area for her horticultural projects.

"She asked me to accompany her to the chief to ask for the land on her behalf.

"But I said, ‘No. I must not influence the chief to give you the land. Go on your own and introduce yourself and if he indeed can offer you the land, he can, even without my influence.'

"She went there and introduced herself to Charumbira, who acknowledged her as his daughter (niece)."

The father added: "From what my daughter told me, her encounter with him went well that first time, but was not really fruitful, because he asked her to come back another day."

Yesterday, Charumbira said his enemies were fabricating stories about him.

"It is very clear from your publications that someone is pushing an agenda against me. It's very clear," he said.

In responses via WhatsApp, the chief, who is a strong Zanu-PF supporter, said he does not handle land issues.

"I refer all requests for land to a team, which is assigned for that purpose," Charumbira said.

"(The victim) never said she wanted to see me for land. Mind you, I never knew her properly.

"I have her texts leading to seeing me in Harare on March 31 and April 2. All is clear in the texts.

"I have been holding on to them for legal reasons now that there are such allegations.

"I have messages all the way through. You have one side of the narrative."

He later said the matter was now sub judice.

"Sharing too much is too prejudicial," the former Local Government and Public Works deputy minister said.

On Wednesday, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba said the law should take its course after Charumbira claimed the victim's family was being influenced by the country's main opposition party.

"How does CCC get involved in this case? We condemn any form of abuse and violence against women," Siziba said.

"If there was abuse of power, Charumbira, just like any other citizen, should face the wrath of the law.

"In other democratically progressive countries, Charumbira would have resigned both from PAP and Chiefs' Council, but because we are in Zimbabwe, he is still a free man."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

13 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

14 hrs ago | 804 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

15 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

15 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

15 hrs ago | 434 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

16 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

16 hrs ago | 239 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

17 hrs ago | 880 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

17 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

17 hrs ago | 331 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

17 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

17 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 3397 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 900 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1544 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1872 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 1230 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 1424 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 2161 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 337 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 333 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 322 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 526 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 103 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 140 Views

Dembare shift focus

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 228 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 816 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 693 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 217 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 80 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 387 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 205 Views

Take the game of football seriously

19 Apr 2023 at 23:12hrs | 337 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

19 Apr 2023 at 23:06hrs | 218 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

19 Apr 2023 at 22:55hrs | 661 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

19 Apr 2023 at 22:51hrs | 374 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

19 Apr 2023 at 22:49hrs | 201 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

19 Apr 2023 at 21:36hrs | 673 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

19 Apr 2023 at 20:39hrs | 581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days