Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Six unidentified robbers armed with machetes and homemade knives stole 175 kilograms of pregnant carbon from Tritan 11 mine in Kwekwe on Saturday, March 11, 2023.The robbers pounced on the mine while Kudakwashe Sabiti (31), who was waiting for the leaching processes of the gold sands he had brought, was sitting in a room with a security guard.Two of the robbers manhandled Sabiti, tied him up with his shoelaces, and chased away the security guard. The robbers then gained entry into the mine and stole the 175kg of pregnant carbon.The Kwekwe police attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.