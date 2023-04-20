Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Improved security: The new street lights have made the area safer and more secure, as residents now have light to walk around in at night.

The new street lights have made the area safer and more secure, as residents now have light to walk around in at night. Improved quality of life: Household connections have made it possible for residents to use electricity for cooking, lighting, and other household chores.

Household connections have made it possible for residents to use electricity for cooking, lighting, and other household chores. Economic development: The programme is expected to boost economic development in rural areas by creating jobs and improving access to markets.

The people of Beitbridge West are already enjoying the benefits of the government's rural electrification programme, which has seen the installation of solar-powered street lights and household connections in the area.The programme, which is being implemented by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), has brought much-needed light and power to the area, which has previously been in darkness.Residents of Beitbridge West say that the new street lights have made the area safer and more secure, as they now have light to walk around in at night. They also say that the household connections have made it possible for them to use electricity for cooking, lighting, and other household chores.The rural electrification programme is part of the government's efforts to improve the lives of people in rural areas. The programme is expected to benefit over 10 million people in rural areas by 2025.Here are some of the benefits of the rural electrification programme:The rural electrification programme is a major step forward for the people of Beitbridge West and other rural areas in Zimbabwe. The programme is expected to improve the lives of millions of people and boost economic development in rural areas.