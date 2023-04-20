Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba stares at richest football game

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is in the Championship play-off finals after his second tier English side, Luton secured a place in the four-team play-offs for a place in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Luton drew with Reading to secure the play-off berth, but are still pushing for an unlikely automatic promotion spot as they trail second-placed Sheffield United by seven points with three matches left in the English Championship.

With a single point behind Luton, Middlesbrough are likely to secure the second play-off spot but Milwall and Blackburn Rovers, currently occupying the other two spots are being hunted down by at least four other teams.

Nakamba will be making the prestigious trip to the historic Wembley Stadium next month with a spring in his step having been credited with improving Luton's prospects after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Last year Nottingham Forest secured a return to the promised land of the Premier League as they defeated Huddersfield Town in the playoff final.

If successful, Luton stand a chance to play in the iconic arena for a place in the topflight as well as incentives which include a US$125 million prize purse.

According to SportingNews, the Championship play-off final is often dubbed the "richest game in football" because of the financial incentives on offer for the winners.

The media outlet reported that the financial injection does not come directly from either the EFL or the Premier League, with the Championship title-winners receiving £100 000 (US$125 000) and second place pocketing £50 000 (US$62 000).

The play-off winners' monetary motivation comes from TV rights, sponsorship deals and new revenue streams as a result of their new status.

Previous estimates broadly place the figure at £100 million (US$125million) as an "immediate" cash win, but figures vary year-on-year.

TV revenue alone is estimated at £3,1 billion (US$3,9 billion) a season in the Premier League, with a minimum payment of £100million (US$125million) for the lowest-ranked team in the division, in comparison to £7m (US$8million) per club in the Championship.

Figures from Deloitte in 2020 estimated an increase in overall club revenue from £135million (US$170million) to £265million (US$333million), depending on non-TV agreements, with 2022 calculations placing it closer to £200million (US$225million) as a base line.

Luton manager Rod Edwards was delighted at seeing his club secure a place in the play-offs on Wednesday night.

"We've guaranteed a play-off spot with three games to go, of course we wanted to win the game, we'll still keep our foot down and try to keep winning every game, but we've got to celebrate this as well tonight.

"It's with three games to go, and some teams have got four games to go, 12 points to play for still.

"So to achieve that is really special and I think we've got to celebrate that, we really do.

"I love the fact that the lads in there are a little bit flat and disappointed, we tried to pick them up and they will, they'll get themselves going again. "But everyone at the club, everyone connected with the club, should feel really proud of the players, really pleased with where we're at the moment and keep enjoying it."

Luton fans are hoping Nakamba, who fell out of favour at Aston Villa once manager Unai Emery arrived, will sign for the Hatters on a permanent basis.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days