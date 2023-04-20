Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
PROSPECT Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) said on Thursday it was due to begin exports from Arcadia, its new Zimbabwean operation near Harare, following the completion of a US$275 million processing facility.

In an address to staff to mark the first year of Prospect's Chinese controlling shareholders at the mine, the firm said while lithium prices had declined, production was due to commence soon.

Prospect general manager Henry Zhu was upbeat about the company's prospects, as well as the upcoming commissioning of the plant.

"On the international market, the prices of lithium have gone down significantly in the last few months," Zhu told staff at the operation, about 60 kilometres east of Harare. "Work is being done on the ground for the company to start exporting products in the near future."

Prospect chairperson George Fang said the company was now ready for production following a year-long groundwork.

"We look forward to the commissioning of our plant in due course and officially commencing the task of production," Fang said.

The construction phase for the plant began in May 2022 and ended in January 2023.

Fang said this was a record in itself.

"We embarked on this journey last year, on April 20 2022, when our parent company, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited, acquired the PLZ asset and began building one of the world's most sophisticated plants for the processing of hard rock lithium mineral resource," he said. "At inception, we called on local communities to take up employment opportunities and this prioritisation resulted in hundreds of people being employed from local villages and wards in Goromonzi District, while people with varying skills came from all over the country."

Fang said Prospect's investment in Zimbabwe had placed the country on the global map of renewable energy and technology value chains.

Prospect is owned by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited.

Huayou was founded in 2002 and over the past two decades the company has become a multinational corporation with a revenue base of more than US$48 billion, ranking it among the top 500 enterprises in China.

Huayou consists of an integrated industrial structure made up of resources, smelting and material recycling, and constructed an operation of overseas resources, domestic and global manufacturing.

Source - the independent

Must Read

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Nakamba stares at richest football game

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

15 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

20 Apr 2023 at 19:04hrs | 182 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

20 Apr 2023 at 18:33hrs | 1584 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 730 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 327 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

20 Apr 2023 at 17:17hrs | 3068 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

20 Apr 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2165 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

20 Apr 2023 at 16:51hrs | 696 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 1168 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 398 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

20 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 246 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

20 Apr 2023 at 16:24hrs | 372 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

20 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 1432 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 1512 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 580 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 775 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 439 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 450 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 494 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

20 Apr 2023 at 15:26hrs | 486 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

20 Apr 2023 at 15:17hrs | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 4019 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 961 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 2092 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 1491 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 1538 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 2341 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 372 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 348 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 370 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 667 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 118 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 153 Views

Dembare shift focus

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 242 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 921 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 800 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 326 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 493 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 96 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 426 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 323 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days