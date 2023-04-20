Latest News Editor's Choice


The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said there was nothing to celebrate in this week's 43rd Independence Day commemorations, given the scale of problems affecting the country.

Zimbabwe celebrated 43 years of Independence on Tuesday, with authorities promising citizens better times ahead, as current policies bolster economic recovery.

In an interview with Heart & Soul and FreeTalk channels, Chamisa said there were many challenges to deal with before authorities can claim the country was free.

"Zimbabwe at 43, yes, we are now adult as a nation, but with little evidence to show it," Chamisa said.

"We are saying we are 43, but five million of our citizens are in the diaspora. We are 43, but unemployment is above 95%. We are 43, but our inflation is the highest in the world. Our corruption (levels) is in the top three worldwide. That shows that our problems are so dire."

Quoting the World Bank, Chamisa said 49% of Zimbabwe's adult population was living in extreme poverty.

He bemoaned the adoption of draconian laws to replace colonial-era legislation.

"We have moved from the Law and Order Maintenance Act to the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act. (It is the) same script, same fabric, (and) same substance," Chamisa said.

"We have not even changed the form. So, colonialism is now in African skin. Imperialism has now assumed a new level and new dimension. Yes, independence is good, but it can't just be independence on paper. It's not Uhuru yet. We need true independence," the CCC leader added.

He argued that independence should easily be reflected in citizens' livelihoods.

"Independence manifests itself in your pocket, in your stomach, the clothes that you have, the house that you have, and all those questions have not been answered," Chamisa said.

"If you look at the multitudes of our people, they are living in abject poverty. Look at the state of our war veterans. Look at the way our people are living, our young people. Ninety-seven percent of our young people are unemployed. Look at the rural areas, people hardly have US$1 a day.

"There is general and extreme poverty across the whole country and that must be addressed. We might be walking on the streets, but we are poor. We may be walking on the streets, but we are in chains," he added.

He attributed Zimbabwe's problems to bad governance.

"I must say it is bad governance, bad leadership. It is our politics; our politics is broken and our nation is broken. I would say we are not yet a nation because we are not united. We are not focused, we are not tolerant and there is no celebration of diversity," Chamisa said.

"If anything, diversity is punished, pluralism is not accepted and that is what we must fix. (We have) rigged elections, (and) broken institutions.

"We celebrate a big man, not a big idea. We build strong men instead of building strong institutions. That is what we must be attacking and addressing."

Chamisa said Zimbabwe required a new administration. He also called for the transformation of Zimbabwe's governance systems.

"Let's fix our governance, elections that are disputed, elections that are rigged … and contested outcomes. Our plebiscites are all contested. That must be addressed."

He said Zimbabwe had been affected by illicit financial flows.

"Look at the US$1,8 billion we lose every year. The Al Jazeera report is an indication of the correctness of that statistic. Approximately US$1,2 billion of gold is being smuggled every year and almost US$600 million of other minerals," Chamisa said.

He said the government would pay attractive salaries to civil servants and look after war veterans if resources were protected.

"These resources are going down the drain, to the mafias. It's not just gold. Platinum mafia, chrome mafia, you go to the energy sector, there is an energy mafia. For every dollar, there is always that element of corruption. That is one thing that we (must) clear and clean sweep."

Source - the independent

