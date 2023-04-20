Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says he was offered US$50 000 by unnamed people requesting him to give false information pertaining to Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy The Good News church.

Writing of Facebook, Sovi said:

They told me if you refuse to help us take down Prophet Uebert Angel, WE WILL FINISH YOU. So I'm not surprised.. I woke to NEWS of my BANK ACCOUNTS FROZEN,I've just been quiet but it's time to speak now. we live in a world of wicked people!

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Nakamba stares at richest football game

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

17 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

20 Apr 2023 at 19:04hrs | 185 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

20 Apr 2023 at 18:33hrs | 1622 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 731 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 332 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

20 Apr 2023 at 17:17hrs | 3127 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

20 Apr 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2202 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

20 Apr 2023 at 16:51hrs | 712 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 408 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

20 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 247 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

20 Apr 2023 at 16:24hrs | 372 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

20 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 1459 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 1518 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 589 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 800 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 443 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 462 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 499 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

20 Apr 2023 at 15:26hrs | 493 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

20 Apr 2023 at 15:17hrs | 444 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 4065 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 963 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1742 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 2113 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 1500 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 1557 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 2360 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 350 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 370 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 118 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 153 Views

Dembare shift focus

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 244 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 923 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 805 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 330 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days