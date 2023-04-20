WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

They told me if you refuse to help us take down Prophet Uebert Angel, WE WILL FINISH YOU. So I'm not surprised.. I woke to NEWS of my BANK ACCOUNTS FROZEN,I've just been quiet but it's time to speak now. we live in a world of wicked people!

South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says he was offered US$50 000 by unnamed people requesting him to give false information pertaining to Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy The Good News church.Writing of Facebook, Sovi said:Watch the video below: