WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'
2 hrs ago
South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says he was offered US$50 000 by unnamed people requesting him to give false information pertaining to Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy The Good News church.
Writing of Facebook, Sovi said:
They told me if you refuse to help us take down Prophet Uebert Angel, WE WILL FINISH YOU. So I'm not surprised.. I woke to NEWS of my BANK ACCOUNTS FROZEN,I've just been quiet but it's time to speak now. we live in a world of wicked people!
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News