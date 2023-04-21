Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED thief was arrested on Saturday after he was busted inside the ceiling of an accessories shop located along 10th Avenue in the Central Business District of Bulawayo.When a Sunday News crew arrived at the scene shortly before 8 30am, the suspect had just been busted by the shop occupants and was awaiting the police.The suspect was frequently peeping and coughing through a hole which he is suspected to have mistakenly broke while walking inside the ceiling.Shortly after 9am, detectives from CID as well as the duty uniformed branch arrived at the scene and persuaded the suspect to come out of the ceiling.The suspect remained quiet, prompting the detectives to call the Canine Unit. As the Canine Unit prepared to get into the ceiling the suspect came out through an entry and exit point on the roof. He was immediately arrested in front of a crowd which was baying for his blood.According to a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity, he said when they opened the shop, they witnessed that the ceiling had been broken down before realising that there was someone inside the ceiling."When we opened the shop, we realised that the ceiling was damaged. We checked the various accessories which we sell and observed that nothing was stolen. After a few minutes, one of our female colleagues noticed that there was someone peeping through the ceiling. We immediately reported the issue to the police," said the witness.