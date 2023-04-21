Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday upheld the rights of all pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under six, to be provided with free health services at public hospitals. It said these rights are included for foreign and undocumented patients.

Analysts say the ruling is a humanitarian triumph but politically dangerous as "it may kneecap an already buckling public healthcare system and stoke already explosive levels of xenophobic populism".

Former health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said a few years ago that "the weight that foreign nationals are bringing to the country has nothing to do with xenophobia", but with reality.

And Last year, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla mooted billing countries of origin of foreign patients. In the light of this week's court order, this now seems unlikely.

A regional health official, Dr Phophi Constance Ramathuba, was also filmed ranting at a Zimbabwean patient about the cost of treating foreigners; telling it was putting a huge strain on her health budget.

However, Sharon Ekambaram of Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia said the matter was "but one component of a broader crisis of institutionalised xenophobia".

Public interest law centre, Section27, said it welcomes the court's decision.

Section27 explained that the court ordered that the policy introduced by the Gauteng Department of Health in 2020, that denied free healthcare services to foreign pregnant women and young children, was now declared unlawful.

The Gauteng Department of Health was also ordered to amend its policy by 16 October 2023.

"The court also declared that any other similar policies or circulars that prevent pregnant and lactating women and children under six from accessing free health services are declared inconsistent with the National Health Act and are invalid," it said.
Two orders to increase awareness

The court also made two orders to spread and increase awareness of the court order.

Firstly, the National Department of Health will have to issue a circular to all provincial departments of health by 15 May 2023. The circular must state that pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under six, who are not members of medical aid schemes and did not come to South Africa for healthcare, are eligible for free health services at any public health facility.

Secondly, the National Department of Health was instructed to prepare and display posters or notices in all health establishments in all provinces no later than 17 July 2023.

"The posters must state that all pregnant women, all lactating women, and all children below six years of age are entitled to free health services at any public health facility, regardless of their nationality or documentation status, unless they are members of medical aid schemes or came to South Africa solely for healthcare," Section27 said.

The order follows a court application brought in May 2022 by Section27, together with two women who were denied access to free health services while pregnant and another whose young child was denied free healthcare.

Source - SA Media

Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt hands over 8 mobile X-ray trucks

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe politics: Lineaments of stock characters

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Highlanders' books open to manipulation

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

21 Apr 2023 at 20:25hrs | 5747 Views

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

21 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1134 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

21 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1711 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 951 Views

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1553 Views

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

21 Apr 2023 at 19:50hrs | 514 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

21 Apr 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1575 Views

Nakamba stares at richest football game

21 Apr 2023 at 19:44hrs | 890 Views

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

21 Apr 2023 at 16:30hrs | 576 Views

Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

21 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 305 Views

Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

21 Apr 2023 at 16:18hrs | 496 Views

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

21 Apr 2023 at 05:17hrs | 2585 Views

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

20 Apr 2023 at 19:04hrs | 195 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

20 Apr 2023 at 18:33hrs | 1833 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 776 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 359 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

20 Apr 2023 at 17:17hrs | 3414 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

20 Apr 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2387 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

20 Apr 2023 at 16:51hrs | 758 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 433 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

20 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 309 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

20 Apr 2023 at 16:24hrs | 405 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

20 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 1638 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 1606 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 667 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 909 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 509 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 612 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 531 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

20 Apr 2023 at 15:26hrs | 540 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

20 Apr 2023 at 15:17hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 4293 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 993 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days