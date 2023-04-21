Jack hammer thief bashed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected jack hammer thief was bashed to death by an angry mob on Independence day at Tilas Mine in Bulawayo.

Moyo (36) died upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).Police said, "Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which Denage Moyo (36) died on 18/04/23 whilst admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals after being attacked by a mob on 17/04/23 at Tilas Mine for allegedly stealing a jack hammer."The police has since arrested five suspects in connection with the murder case."The police has since arrested Arnold Nkiwane (24), Patrick Sibanda (42),Welshman Ncube (22), Godfrey Zulu and Alick Zulu, in connection with the case.The other suspects Prince Sibanda, Romeo Ndlovu and Cobangani Ndlovu are on the run."