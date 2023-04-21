Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago
CLOSE to three weeks after the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) started its candidate selection process, they are yet to come up with a final list as it continues to prove to be chaotic.

The process which began on 5 April when interested candidates submitted their names, saw the list being initially vetted by provincial coordinators, who in Bulawayo were led by former Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) coordinator, Dr Rodrick Fayayo.

The vetted list was submitted to the national leadership under Mr Chamisa before being once again brought back to the provinces where they were further vetted with the Bulawayo vetting taking place on Independence Day at the party offices.

The final list of names has now been submitted back to the party's national leadership where they will be subjected to "security vetting" before they are brought back to what the party has termed "citizen caucus" which will determine the final candidates.

According to sources, the citizen caucus will include key stakeholders, chief among them being from members of BPRA, who ironically have a host of potential candidates vying to represent the party including their chairperson, Mr Ambrose Sibindi who wants to represent the party in Nketa. A majority of district and ward chairpersons are also vying to represent the party in the local government elections.

"The so-called citizens will mostly be members of BPRA, the provincial coordinators are current and former employees of BPRA, which shows you that already the primary elections are far from being free and fair. It is clear that the residents' association has turned into an extension of the CCC rather than just being a movement representing the needs of residents," said one of the participating candidates.

The party has also reportedly endorsed former Education Minister, David Coltart and Habakkuk Trust Executive Director, Mr Dumisani Nyongolo Nkomo as their possible candidates for the city's Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

Former Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami, who was recalled from the council by MDC-T leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, is also vying for ward three and according to the party sources, believes he should be the party's rightful candidate for Deputy Mayor.

"It is the stance on Mr Coltart and Mr Nkomo that is bound to further divide the party as they are pushing out Councillor Tawanda Ruzive and Clr Felix Mhaka both of whom have been actively funding the party in the province and were among the first to openly declare allegiance to CCC. Further, there seem to be kingmakers who are dictating who should be endorsed and who shouldn't, therefore as it stands the list that will come out will highly likely not be a true reflection of what the people want," said the source.

Meanwhile, the party's candidate nomination list, which the party leader shared on social media has been heavily criticised, as among other requirements, the interested candidate must provide details of their "loyalty to the Creator".

Interested candidates must also provide proof of the number of voters they managed to get registered, means of current survival, life achievements, state any allegations of corruption and provide details of honesty and ethical conduct.

"Our candidate credentials and track record vetting will be thorough and meticulous," wrote Mr Chamisa on his Twitter page.

Source - The Sunday News

Most Popular In 7 Days