Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

by Desmond Nleya

An 18-year-old girl accidentally killed a man with a brick on Thursday in Harare while fighting with her 'boyfriends'.According to the police statement, Leanda Mupfumira picked a brick and intended to hit one of her boyfriends she was fighting with but missed and hit a bystander, Nigel Ziumbe (23) who died upon admission at a local hospital."Police in Harare have arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 20/04/2023 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2. The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with.The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23), resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious. The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission", read part of the statement.Meanwhile, murder cases are on the increase in the country and police have warned the public against solving their differences violently.