Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

by Desmond Nleya
3 hrs ago | Views
An 18-year-old girl accidentally killed a man with a brick on Thursday in Harare while fighting with her 'boyfriends'.

According to the police statement, Leanda Mupfumira picked a brick and intended to hit one of her boyfriends she was fighting with but missed and hit a bystander, Nigel Ziumbe (23) who died upon admission at a local hospital.

"Police in Harare have arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 20/04/2023 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2. The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with.

The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23), resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious. The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission", read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, murder cases are on the increase in the country and police have warned the public against solving their differences violently.

Source - Byo24News

