Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD Mutorashanga-based man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife to death over infidelity.

Lameck Tashira (27) is assisting police in Mashonaland West province with investigations following the death of Fungai Shereni (35) his wife.

According to Police Tarashira suspected his wife was having an extramarital affair with her ex-husband and he assaulted her to death with a log.

"Police in Mutorashanga have arrested Lameck Tarashira (27) in connection with a case of murder in which he attacked to death his wife, Fungai Shereni (35), with a log on 18/04/23 at Maplanka farm, after accusing her of cheating with her ex-husband."

Source - Byo24News

