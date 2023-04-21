Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
People's Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka, urged opposition political parties to also plan their own galas celebrating independence in future.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com, the South African-based politician said in as much as the ruling Zanu-PF's sacrifices are acknowledged, it doesn't have to be ahead of other opposition political parties when celebrating independence, making itself the custodian of liberation and sidelining other political parties.

"It's now like Zanu-PF struggled for the liberation alone, no one owns 'independence', it's for everyone.

"So opposition parties are supposed to be allowed to also have their own galas because we are tired of having only one political party celebrating independence each and every year," he said.

He said instead of inviting people to a Zanu-PF organised independence gala, the ruling party should also tell other opposition parties to organise their own galas and celebrate the independence day without the involvement of the ruling party.

Chamuka also said even churches should also celebrate independence in their churches.

"When it comes to independence day, everyone is expected to attend a Zanu-PF organised gala, including churches. Churches should also be allowed to have their own celebration plans for the independence day," he said.

Chamuka added that if he wasn't busy on the independence day with the plans to bring back Ideas People's Padrty (IPD), he would have addressed his political party, commemorating the day.

"It's just that we were busy with the plans to bring back IPD, we really wanted to organise our own gala and have our own celebration, without involving Zanu-PF," he said.

Meanwhile, Chamuka is planning to bring back IDP which he disbanded after breaking ranks with his colleagues.

Source - Byo24News

