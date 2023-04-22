Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENTIAL Envoy and Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel is currently holed up in Dubai alongside several prominent members of rival gangs exposed in Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia investigative documentary as key players in the looting of Zimbabwe's gold and money laundering activities.

Sources in the security sector say a rattled Angel, who fears he may be sacrificed by being arrested if he comes to Zimbabwe, is studying the mood of the Zimbabwean authorities while weighing his options from Dubai, which ironically received most of the country's smuggled gold.

 Angel was the most vocal and undiplomatic actor in the four-part investigative series which exposed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a close relationship with gold smugglers and money launderers, who claimed they were making regular payments to the President to ensure protection.

The controversial diplomat played a role in exposing Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia, niece Henrietta Rushwaya and the President's gold runner Pedzisai "Scott" Sakupwanya in the documentary. Dubai is also a destination for gold smuggled from several other African countries.

 One of Africa's largest gold smugglers, Kamlesh Pattni, known as Brother Paul, who features prominently in the documentary is also in Dubai, which he described as the headquarters of Africa in the documentary.

"Dubai is the headquarters. Dubai is the centre of Africa; a banking centre, financial centre, it's tax free," he told undercover reporters.

Pattni has all but abandoned his Zimbabwean operations. In the 1990s, his firm Goldenberg International was at the centre of a giant scandal that robbed Kenya of $600 million — 10% of its GDP at the time.

The then president Daniel Arap Moi allowed Pattni to export Kenyan gold at a time when the East African country was facing a Western aid embargo in return for massive incentives. Alistair Mathias, a Canadian national who is the brains behind Ewan MacMillan's gold operations, is also believed to be in Dubai, where he largely operates from.

Mathias allegedly launders money for people all over the world, from Russians to African politicians, using a web of companies and refineries to make sure money "gets moved around".

A key player on the South African front, Mohammed Khan, better known as "Mo Dollars," who made headlines as the man at the centre of the alleged money laundering scheme involving gold and tobacco, assisting prominent business persons Simon Rudland and Gold Lead Tobacco Corp, as well as the Gupta brothers, who were at the centre of state capture allegations during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, has also fled to Dubai, according to various media reports.

 Interestingly, he has joined the Gupta brothers who are also holed up in Dubai. A Dubai court this month rejected South Africa's request to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta due to insufficient legal documentation.

Dubai police arrested the Gupta brothers in June after Interpol had issued a Red Notice against them for allegedly looting billions from state-owned companies in South Africa. UAE and South Africa signed an extradition treaty in 2018, which was ratified in 2021.

Following their arrest, the South African authorities submitted an extradition request based on two cases of money laundering, fraud and corruption.

The ministry of Justice said in a statement that the Dubai Court of Appeal rejected the request following a "comprehensive and thorough legal review process" that found the documents submitted were not in line with the extradition agreement between the UAE and South Africa.

The ministry said that based on the extradition treaty, the charge of fraud should be accompanied by a copy of the arrest warrant order.

 However, the submitted documents for the two accused were cancelled arrest warrant orders. Also based on the treaty, the charge of corruption should be accompanied by a copy of the arrest warrant order, the court said.

The ministry said the "submitted documents are free of the arrest warrant order of the two accused for the charge of corruption", which also failed to meet the extradition conditions. The ministry said it received the original extradition file from the South African authorities on 29 November, after holding several meetings.

 The extradition request was referred to the prosecutors to investigate the accused concerning the charges levelled against them. After a comprehensive investigation, the file was referred to the Court of Appeal, which held three hearings before issuing its decision.

 "At every step, UAE judicial authorities briefed their South African counterparts on proceedings," the ministry said in its statement.

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Dembare bites the dust

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

12 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

13 hrs ago | 166 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

13 hrs ago | 95 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

13 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

13 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

13 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate cries foul

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Black market rates to fall,' dreams RBZ

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Horror experience at Zimbabwe passport office

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwe central bank introduces gold-backed digital currency

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sangoma rapes 13-year-old to 'enhance powers'

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

King Mswati III arrives in Zimbabwe for State visit

13 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jack hammer thief bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

22 Apr 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1347 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

22 Apr 2023 at 19:17hrs | 1142 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

22 Apr 2023 at 19:17hrs | 657 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

22 Apr 2023 at 19:09hrs | 432 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

22 Apr 2023 at 19:08hrs | 472 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 454 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 895 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 303 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 296 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 723 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days