Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has sanctioned an audit on all mining companies operating in the country against the backdrop of massive revenue leakages and smuggling of precious minerals.

Experts say Zimbabwe has over 40 base minerals and several precious stones such as diamonds, yet it still remains an paradox that a nation with one of the largest known diamond and platinum deposits in the world has nearly half of its population living in extreme poverty.

 Official figures show that the capital-intensive mining sector contributes over 50% of export earnings although experts say more could be realised if the authorities plug leakages. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet press briefing that the audit will commence next month.

 The authorities are hopeful that the mining sector, which has since overtaken agriculture as the key economic driver, will register strong growth in the short to medium term, driven by improved output in gold and platinum group metals, among others.

"Cabinet agreed that for a period of two months, May and June 2023, a Responsible Mining audit will be conducted countrywide. The objective of the initiative is to ensure that all mining operations are conducted in accordance with the country's laws," Mutsvangwa said.

 "The audit team will comprise members from the following ministries, departments and agencies: Mines and Mining Development; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; Local Government and Public Works; Energy and Power Development; Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Departments of Immigration; and Labour; the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority; the Environmental Management Agency; and the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The ministry of Mines and Mining Development will coordinate the audit which is set to start on 10 May, 2023."

The paradox of plenty or the resource curse is how some analysts have described the correlation between Zimbabwe's vast mineral endowment and the country's economic misfortunes.

Critics say Zimbabwe's economic situation has been epitomised by grand looting, bad policy and institutional malaise, factors which are well documented. The authorities, on the other hand, blame the country's colonial history, the invisible hand and sanctions imposed by the West at the turn of the millennium for this outturn.

 The diamond rush after the mass discovery of diamonds in Marange, the human rights abuses, looting and lack of accountability have brought wealth to a few and despair to many.

This all began when Marange was discovered to have one of the world's richest diamond deposits in a century. In June 2006 and over the next two years, 30 000 small-scale miners flocked to the area. The diamond rush led to water, sanitation, and housing crises, as well as a rise in illicit financial flows, smuggling and violence as politically influential figures allegedly took control of the illegal extraction.

Last year a parliamentary report revealed that Zimbabwe's largest airport has no security scanners to detect smuggled diamonds amid concerns that the country could losing precious minerals worth millions of dollars through smuggling across porous border posts.

Most recently, Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera ran a series titled Gold Mafia which exposed massive illicit financial flows and smuggling of the precious metal by local and international syndicates.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Audit, #Zimbabwe, #Mines

Comments


Must Read

Dembare bites the dust

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

12 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

13 hrs ago | 867 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

13 hrs ago | 757 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

13 hrs ago | 985 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

13 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

13 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate cries foul

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Black market rates to fall,' dreams RBZ

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Horror experience at Zimbabwe passport office

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe central bank introduces gold-backed digital currency

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Sangoma rapes 13-year-old to 'enhance powers'

13 hrs ago | 139 Views

King Mswati III arrives in Zimbabwe for State visit

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Jack hammer thief bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

22 Apr 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1351 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

22 Apr 2023 at 19:17hrs | 1146 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

22 Apr 2023 at 19:17hrs | 657 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

22 Apr 2023 at 19:09hrs | 432 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

22 Apr 2023 at 19:08hrs | 472 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 457 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 895 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

22 Apr 2023 at 19:02hrs | 305 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 296 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 723 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

22 Apr 2023 at 19:01hrs | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days