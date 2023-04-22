Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNKNOWN suspects broke into a farmhouse in Kezi and stole guns, ammunition, cash and property.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who stole a 303 rifle, two shotgun rifles, an air gun, 25x 12 bore rounds, 15 x 303 rounds, 50 x 2,2 rifle rounds, two cellphones, ZWL$ 2 000, ZAR 3000 and US$ 300 cash as well as 3 x 750 ml Viceroy brandy, among other household goods.

Confirming the incident on twitter police said, "The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred between 19/04/23 and 21/04/23 at Montana Vista Farm, Kezi."

Source - The Chronicle
