Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNKNOWN suspects raided Mukuru money transfer booth and go away with US$27 000 and R66 300.The incident occurred at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru on 22 April 2023.Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle and said an explosive was recovered at the scene."Police in Gweru are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on April 22 2023 at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru. Three unknown suspects armed with unidentified weapons blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth located in a hardware shop, before going away with USS27 087 and R 66 300."Police recovered one unused Megamite EMEX 70 at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," read the statement.