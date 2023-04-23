Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Two members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's escort team were killed and two others seriously injured on Saturday in a road accident near Kwekwe.The accident occurred at around 2pm about 15km from Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.The vehicle involved was a Toyota Prado with registration number AFO 3100. It was carrying four people, who were all part of the President's advance escort.The driver of the Toyota Prado, Edmore Nyamadzawo Chingwaro (37), reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and the vehicle veered off the road. It rammed into a stationary haulage truck, which had stopped by the roadside to give way to the escort vehicles.Chingwaro and Sorobhi Chirima (46) were killed on the spot. The other two passengers, Zvidzai Gava (43) and Tasiyana Makanganwa (40), sustained serious injuries. They were airlifted to Harare for further treatment.