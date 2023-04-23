Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said that the government is "burying" opposition-led councils across the country. He made the remarks while addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Marondera on Saturday.Chiwenga said that the government is taking over the running of councils that are failing to deliver basic services to the people. He said that the government is not going to tolerate any more excuses from the opposition-led councils."We are burying opposition-led councils," Chiwenga said. "We are not going to tolerate any more excuses from them. They have had enough time to deliver, but they have failed."Chiwenga said that the government is taking over the running of councils because they are failing to collect revenue. He said that the government is going to appoint administrators to run the councils until they are able to get their act together."We are taking over the running of councils because they are failing to collect revenue," Chiwenga said. "We are going to appoint administrators to run the councils until they are able to get their act together."Chiwenga's remarks come at a time when the country is facing a severe economic crisis. The government has been forced to take over the running of several parastatals that are also failing to deliver basic services to the people.The opposition has accused the government of using the takeover of councils as a way to silence its critics. The opposition has also said that the government is not going to be able to run the councils any better than the opposition.The government has dismissed the opposition's accusations. The government has said that it is taking over the running of councils in the best interests of the people.The government's takeover of councils is likely to further deepen the political divisions in the country. The opposition is likely to continue to accuse the government of using its power to silence its critics. The government is likely to continue to defend its decision to take over the running of councils.