Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
TELECOMMUNICATIONS service provider, NetOne, has started to beef up network connectivity in Victoria Falls ahead of the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) that kicks off on Wednesday.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit whose focus is on digital transformation of the African continent.

TAS runs under the theme: "Connect, Innovate, and Transform."

In response to emailed questions, NetOne chief executive officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said they have made strides to ensure that there are no network blackouts in the resort city.

"Transform Africa Summit is bringing executive leadership from most African countries. It also brings together corporate leadership, entrepreneurs, innovators and other professionals. There will definitely be a need for flawless connectivity during the event.

"Like any other MNO [mobile network operator] in the country, NetOne has been busy preparing so that we can have a flawless event.

We have started to upgrade our Victoria Falls network including power backup systems to ensure that our services are available throughout the conference," said Engineer Mushanawani.

He said as a key player at the event, there are other areas that they are exploring as well to ensure the Zimbabwean flag flies high at this major event.

The summit is Africa's leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders from Government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa's on-going digital revolution.

According to the organisers, Zimbabwe was selected to host the three-day high-level event against bids from other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

Zimbabwe won the bid because it is an active member that is leading the continental Agra-Tech blueprint.

The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

In a statement on Sunday, TAS said, "We are delighted to announce that the highly anticipated Transform Africa Summit will take place shortly in Victoria Falls.

"We have the pleasure of confirming the attendance of five (5) distinguished Heads of State, with more to come. These are HE President ED Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, HE President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, HE Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, and HE President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

HE President Paul Kagame

"Furthermore, we are pleased to inform you that Angola, Estonia, and Tunisia have officially delegated representatives from their Heads of State to attend, while H.E. Siniša Mali, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Serbia, will also be in attendance."

Meanwhile, TAS said the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Secretary General Ms Doreen Bogdan Martin will be among the key speakers at the summit.

"As ITU Secretary-General, she aims to drive innovative solutions, maximize ITU's relevance for its 193 Member States, intensify global cooperation on connecting the unconnected, and strengthen the alignment of ITU's programmes with the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations.

"Ms Bogdan-Martin has consistently emphasised the need for digital transformation to achieve economic prosperity, job creation, skills development, gender equality, and socio-economic inclusion, as well as to build circular economies, reduce climate impact, and save lives."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #NetOne, #Falls, #Network

Comments


Must Read

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

38 mins ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

38 mins ago | 113 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

39 mins ago | 139 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

41 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 40 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

41 mins ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

41 mins ago | 51 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

42 mins ago | 43 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

44 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

51 mins ago | 295 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

56 mins ago | 52 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Eelections Commission must explain this?

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Dembare bites the dust

13 hrs ago | 721 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

15 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

15 hrs ago | 3772 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

15 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

15 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1301 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1067 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

23 Apr 2023 at 08:02hrs | 330 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

23 Apr 2023 at 08:01hrs | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 1002 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 2737 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

23 Apr 2023 at 07:59hrs | 1056 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

23 Apr 2023 at 07:56hrs | 466 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 222 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 214 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 216 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 126 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

23 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 153 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 646 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 335 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 637 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2056 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 633 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 79 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 181 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

23 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days