Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has quashed speculation that it is engaged in "catch and release" practice in corruption cases.Speaking to Chronicle last week in Bulawayo, Zacc spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said the catch-and-release allegations are arising from a lack of understanding of the justice delivery process."Zacc has the mandate to receive all complaints and we receive all complaints regardless of how frivolous or whatever the details are because that's what Section 255d of the Constitution requires us to do," said Comm Mlobane."Then Section 255a gives us the mandate to investigate all cases of corruption and as we investigate and complete the investigation, we have the responsibility to submit those completed dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which is in Section 258 of the Constitution."NPA is the one that has to institute all proceedings of prosecution as an arm of Government and as required by the State."So, when a person is granted bail by the magistrate or High Court, Zacc will not be involved, but the general public will be thinking that Zacc has given a person bail, even if someone has been given a judgment where they are acquitted, they then assume it's Zacc that has acquitted them, whereas it is the whole system and many factors at play," she noted."So, it is the lack of knowledge and it is that gap that we are trying to close and also to make the public aware that we have the mandate to investigate but when it comes to prosecution, that mandate is specifically given to NPA. When it comes to judgment it is given to the judiciary."In 2021, Zacc received a total of 1 354 reports with criminal abuse of duty cases standing at 697, fraud at 427, theft of trust property totalling 58, theft (34), bribery (25), violation of the Mines and Minerals Act 7, and money laundering and proceeds of crime 13.The Commission also recovered assets worth more than US$25 million from January to September last year through its asset recovery and forfeiture unit.Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps to tackle the bane of corruption, with the Second Republic strengthening bodies such as Zacc to execute their roles with minimal hindrance.Apart from Zacc, police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit have also been mandated to go a gear up in the fight against corruption.