Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Matabeleland South province says its candidate selection process is progressing well with party members content with the processes.

The opposition party's provincial chairman Solani Moyo told Southern Eye that most wards have since been filled.

"We are satisfied that the process is going well and what is pleasing is that citizens were able to nominate at least one candidate each to represent them in the National Assembly. At the local council level, there were few places where there was a tie or three candidates nominated," he said.

"This time we also managed to field candidates in resettlement areas where there is intimidation of opposition members."

Moyo said they still have challenges in ward 14 Emzingwane and in Insiza North, but were optimistic about getting suitable candidates before the closure of nominations.

"Our campaign will not match that of the ruling party Zanu-PF because they (Zanu-PF) use State resources. Soon, there will be vote buying and we urge our members to benefit from any food distribution programme because it is their tax money being used," he said.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Candidate

Comments


Must Read

Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa hosts regional heads of states in Victoria Falls

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa warns disloyal Zanu-PF MPs

38 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa challenger employing delaying tactics, says Court

39 mins ago | 113 Views

Polad member challenges 2023 poll fees

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Foreign lawyers throw weight behind Mahere

39 mins ago | 139 Views

All Zimbabweans must enjoy the fruits of independence

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Junior teachers out-earn their bosses

41 mins ago | 124 Views

Speed freaks turn Zimbabwe highways into racecourses

41 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 40 Views

'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

41 mins ago | 93 Views

Gold panners wreak havoc in Matebeleland South

42 mins ago | 43 Views

Zacc quashes 'catch and release' allegations

43 mins ago | 29 Views

NetOne upgrades Victoria Falls network

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga says Zanu-PF is burying opposition-led councils

44 mins ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa's escort team killed in road accident

51 mins ago | 296 Views

Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

56 mins ago | 52 Views

Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Eelections Commission must explain this?

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Dembare bites the dust

13 hrs ago | 722 Views

Armed robbers in US$27 000, R66 300 Mukuru heist

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Robbers steal guns in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zimbabwe govt institutes mining sector audit

15 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa expands empire in Kwekwe

15 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Uebert Angel holed up in Dubai

15 hrs ago | 3772 Views

CIO bosses dismiss Uebert Angel claims on their role in Gold Mafia

15 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Mnangagwa's Ambassador-at-large on a property-buying spree

15 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1301 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

23 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1067 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

23 Apr 2023 at 08:02hrs | 330 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

23 Apr 2023 at 08:01hrs | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 1002 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

23 Apr 2023 at 08:00hrs | 2738 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

23 Apr 2023 at 07:59hrs | 1056 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

23 Apr 2023 at 07:56hrs | 466 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:54hrs | 223 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 214 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 216 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

23 Apr 2023 at 07:53hrs | 126 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

23 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 153 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 646 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

23 Apr 2023 at 07:51hrs | 335 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 638 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

23 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2056 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 633 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 79 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

23 Apr 2023 at 07:49hrs | 181 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

23 Apr 2023 at 07:48hrs | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days