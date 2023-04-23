Chamisa's CCC content with candidate selection process

News / National

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Matabeleland South province says its candidate selection process is progressing well with party members content with the processes.The opposition party's provincial chairman Solani Moyo told Southern Eye that most wards have since been filled."We are satisfied that the process is going well and what is pleasing is that citizens were able to nominate at least one candidate each to represent them in the National Assembly. At the local council level, there were few places where there was a tie or three candidates nominated," he said."This time we also managed to field candidates in resettlement areas where there is intimidation of opposition members."Moyo said they still have challenges in ward 14 Emzingwane and in Insiza North, but were optimistic about getting suitable candidates before the closure of nominations."Our campaign will not match that of the ruling party Zanu-PF because they (Zanu-PF) use State resources. Soon, there will be vote buying and we urge our members to benefit from any food distribution programme because it is their tax money being used," he said.