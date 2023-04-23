Latest News Editor's Choice


'Violent foreign vendors have invaded city of Bulawayo'

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has claimed that vendors operating along Fife Street are from outside the city amid escalating fights between the vendors and the municipality police.

According to council minutes, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the violent vendors were not from Bulawayo judging from how they behave.

"Residents respect municipal police and the behaviour displayed by the illegal vendors along Fife Street suggests that those vendors came from outside the city and have a certain political party backing them," Ncube said.

He also suspected that alcohol and drugs were being sold along Fife Street by the violent vendors, which has necessitated more policing of the area.

Ward 24 councillor Mzamo Dube also condemned the behaviour of vendors operating along Fife Street

"In the history of the city, no resident has attacked the municipal police. It is clear that residents who are resisting enforcement are not coming from the city," Dube said.

"The illegal vendors along Fife Street have a serious political backing and all political parties should adhere to council by-laws."

Councillor Donaldson Mabuto ( ward 9) said something should be done urgently to address the chaos along Fife Street.

"As a matter of urgency, the resident minister and the political leadership should be engaged to stop this crisis. Council has more than enough vending bays dotted around the city to accommodate all potential vendors," he said.

"It is sad to note that all illegal vendors who had invaded Fife Street came from outside the city. Enforcements would continue until Fife Street was clear."

BCC has been struggling to keep order in the central business district since early this year due to violent resistance by the vendors.

Source - Southern Eye

