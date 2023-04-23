Liberian national rapes Zimbabwean student in India

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khanna police on Tuesday evening arrested a Liberian student for allegedly raping a student from Zimbabwe at his rented accommodation.The accused is a civil engineering student at a local college and lived in the same area in Khanna as the complainant.The complainant submitted her complaint through in-charge of the International Cell of the University wherein she said that on April 17 night, she was sitting outside when the accused invited her in the room where his other brothers were consuming alcohol.She added that they offered her the same but she refused.The complainant told cops that she was feeling hungry and the accused told her that they can go to his room where she can cook.She added that she didn't see any problem in cooking at his place as she took him as a friend.She alleged that when they reached his place, she started cooking chicken and she was insisting on standing in the kitchen but he requested her to come as he wanted to discuss something with her. She added that the accused told her that he loves her but she told him that she cannot reciprocate his feeling as she was in a relationship with someone.The complainant told cops that the accused got mad and overpowered her. She added that the accused sexually assaulted her and as pot in the kitchen was burning he quickly rushed there and she ran from the place and reached her home.The complainant said that the accused followed her and tried to enter her room but she immediately left and as he came outside she ran inside and closed the door after which he left. She later told her university authorities about the matter who informed the police.Police later booked the accused under section 376 of IPC (rape) at Khanna city one police station.SSP Khanna Amneet Koundal said that the matter was brought to their notice around evening and the accused was arrested within hours.(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault)